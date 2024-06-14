Cowbell Corner

Chris Jans Retaining Josh Hubbard Can Put Mississippi State into the Top Four in the SEC

Jacob Bain joins "The Joe Gaither Show" to highlight the job Jans has done through two seasons as Starkville is getting behind its men's basketball program.

Joe Gaither

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots over Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots over Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This week's CowbellCorner segment of "The Joe Gaither Show" with Jacob Bain dives into the Mississippi State basketball program and talks about the Bulldogs receiving core as Jeff Lebby brought in a handful of weapons from the transfer portal.

The discussion opens with a Chris Jans review as he's entering year three in charge in Starkville. Jans is one of three coaches who took over two years ago to take their program to the NCAA Tournament in both of their first two seasons but the Bulldogs still haven't won a game in "March Madness" since 2008.

Bain tells the show how Jans is shifting his philosophy a bit to recruit more offensively skilled players and instill his defensive mindset, which has been the staple of their success. Two of Jans' biggest wins in the offseason came in the form of re-recruiting Josh Hubbard and Cam Matthews as both were integral pieces in last season's success.

Can Mississippi State orchestrate a stronger SEC regular season in Jans' third season and win a game in March?

The conversation shifts to football as Jeff Lebby is implementing a brand new offense for the second time in two seasons in Starkville. We've talked about transfer quarterback Blake Sheppen at length already so we shift our focus to the receiving core. Can a pair of brothers revitalize the tight end position that was virtually non-existent under former head coach Mike Lach?

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Published
Joe Gaither

JOE GAITHER

Hello, my name is Joe Gaither and I love all sports, my family and my pets. I'm excited to be posting on Cowbell Corner about Mississippi State and how the Bulldogs fit into the landscape of the Southeastern Conference. You can find me on all social medias @JoeGaither6 for any comments, questions or complaints!

Home/All Things State