Chris Jans Retaining Josh Hubbard Can Put Mississippi State into the Top Four in the SEC
This week's CowbellCorner segment of "The Joe Gaither Show" with Jacob Bain dives into the Mississippi State basketball program and talks about the Bulldogs receiving core as Jeff Lebby brought in a handful of weapons from the transfer portal.
The discussion opens with a Chris Jans review as he's entering year three in charge in Starkville. Jans is one of three coaches who took over two years ago to take their program to the NCAA Tournament in both of their first two seasons but the Bulldogs still haven't won a game in "March Madness" since 2008.
Bain tells the show how Jans is shifting his philosophy a bit to recruit more offensively skilled players and instill his defensive mindset, which has been the staple of their success. Two of Jans' biggest wins in the offseason came in the form of re-recruiting Josh Hubbard and Cam Matthews as both were integral pieces in last season's success.
Can Mississippi State orchestrate a stronger SEC regular season in Jans' third season and win a game in March?
The conversation shifts to football as Jeff Lebby is implementing a brand new offense for the second time in two seasons in Starkville. We've talked about transfer quarterback Blake Sheppen at length already so we shift our focus to the receiving core. Can a pair of brothers revitalize the tight end position that was virtually non-existent under former head coach Mike Lach?
