How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Hosts Alabama

Here's everything to know as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide battle to begin SEC competition.

No. 21 Mississippi State men's basketball will face No. 8 Alabama to open SEC play on Wednesday night. 

The Bulldogs (11-1) almost made it through non-conference play unscathed, but they fell in their final matchup against Drake by a score of 58-52. The team's strong defense has held opponents to just 52.6 points per game, but MSU has had some offensive struggles as of late. Forward Tolu Smith leads all players with a scoring average of 15.6 points per game.

Alabama (10-2) might have one more loss than Mississippi State, but it has picked up some huge wins throughout the first two months of the season that have shown how great the team can be. The Crimson Tide has already taken down No. 3 Houston and No. 25 North Carolina this year, with its only two losses coming against No. 2 UConn and No. 10 Gonzaga. 

Fewer than 500 tickets remain for MSU's first conference game in the Chris Jans era. The competition between the squads is expected to be fierce, as both are looking to start conference play on the right foot.

Here's everything to know ahead of Mississippi State's important opening game.

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (Starkville, MS)

When: 8 p.m. CT. 

TV: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package) and WatchESPN

