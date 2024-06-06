Can Jeff Lebby Get His Tenure Off to a 4-0 Start?
We're pleased to welcome Jacob Bain back into "The Joe Gaither Show" to talk Mississippi State football and the upcoming season. Zach Arnett led the Bulldogs into oblivion and therefore lost his job after just one season. Can new head coach Jeff Lebby take Mississippi State back to a bowl game and restore the positive momentum built by the late Mike Leach?
Bain and our host go through the entire Mississippi State football 2024 football schedule and predict wins and losses for the upcoming year.
Difficult road games appear to be the theme of the year with trips to Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss, but it may not be too difficult to get the year started on the right note.
Lebby and the Bulldogs take on Eastern Kentucky, Arizona State, Toledo and Florida to ease themselves into the new SEC format. While Toledo had a strong year last season and Florida is a perennial power in the Southeastern Conference both appear as good opportunities to get solid wins that will give the State faithful confidence.
Tune into the program to hear Bain and Gaither's predictions for each game and if the results are strong enough to participate in bowl season after missing out on the post season last year.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.