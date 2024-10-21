Week 8 SEC Football Rewind: Mississippi State a Cover Machine
Mississippi State is getting close. It may not be evident in the team's 1-6 record, but the Bulldogs are battling every week against some of the best teams in the SEC.
MSU just wrapped up a three-game buzzsaw with Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M, three one-loss teams ranked in the top 15.
The Bulldogs comfortably covered the spread in each of those games. Now, close calls is not the end-game for Jeff Lebby and his staff, but it does indicate that Mississippi State is improving and is poised for a breakout moment once the competition level tamps down a little.
Mississippi State is close to getting over the hump. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 in the SEC.
6. Youth Served in Gainesville
Florida started an all-true freshman backfield for the first time in program history in Saturday's 48-20 throttling of Kentucky. QB DJ Lagway showcased his big arm and RB Jadan Baugh tied a school recrod with five TDs. It'll take an upset, but Billy Napier might get the Gators to a bowl game after all.
5. Brady Cook Has Heart
The Missouri quarterback's numbers may be down this year, but don't ever question his heart. Cook suffered a non-contact injury Saturday versus Auburn, went to the hospital for an MRI, and returned to lead Mizzou to a 21-17 comeback win.
4. Oklahoma's a Mess
Ranked in the preseason, OU is now 4-3 and will need an upset at some point to become bowl-eligible. The Sooners were just embarrassed at home by South Carolina, have scored 12 points in the last two games, and have fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.
3. Alabama Out, Tennessee In
Tennessee remained firmly in the playoff hunt, while bumping Alabama to the brink of CFP extinction with a crucial 24-17 win. While the Vols continue to struggle with offensive balance, RB Dylan Sampson and the D have helped lead the program to a 6-1 mark.
2. Brian Kelly Doing His Best Coaching Job
Kelly has had a lot of great seasons as a coach. He's in the midst of another great one in Year 3 at LSU. The Tigers lost Jayden Daniels to the NFL, lost the opener to USC, and lost top defender Harold Perkins to injury, yet they're 6-1 and just disposed of Arkansas in Fayetteville, 34-10.
1. Georgia Remains a Threat
The Dawgs have been vulnerable in spurts this year, such as the first half against Alabama. But when they needed a monster effort in Austin, that's exactly what they delivered. Now that the Georgia D is finally getting healthy, the staff just needs to fix Carson Beck's unexpected turnover issues.
