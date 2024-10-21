Why it Sucks that Mississippi State Football Sucks Right Now
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football had a lot of optimism before the season started.
There was lots of new things with the Bulldogs and we get excited about new things because it’s something we’ve never experienced. Sometimes, though, that excitement can cloud a person’s judgement or make things seem better than they are.
The Bulldogs had a new head coach with a reputation of being on offensive guru, a new starting quarterback with more than 5,500 passing yards, a highly-coveted transfer portal receiver and an entire new starting offensive line.
Nobody can be faulted for thinking or hoping the Bulldogs turn into a point-scoring, yardage-gaining offense under Lebby and former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen.
But that improvement didn’t have the results Mississippi State’s player, coaches and fans were hoping for.
Mississippi State is 1-6 and all six losses have come after the season-opening win against Eastern Kentucky, but that streak could come to an end with UMass comes to Starkville. The Bulldogs are also 0-4 in SEC games and have a much smaller chance of adding to that win column.
So, for Bulldog fans, this season sucks.
Mississippi State has a passionate fan base that wants to cheer and celebrate its team’s success. A lot of fans remember the 2014 season and how much fun that was. When the Bulldogs are good and the cowbells are going, Davis Wade Stadium is the toughest place to play.
And that may very well become true in the coming years. But that doesn’t help much in the present does it?