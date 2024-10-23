Week 8 SEC Football Coach Rankings: Where's Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby?
Jeff Lebby is making progress in his first season at Mississippi State. However, you can't tell from the standings since the Bulldogs are 1-6 and winless in SEC play.
Still, the Week 3 Toledo debacle aside, MSU has remained competitive against a brutal schedule that's included trips to Arizona State, Texas, and Georgia as well as last week's visit from Texas A&M.
Plus, Lebby is a key reason why true freshman QB Michael Van Buren Jr. has played so well since Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending injury.
Lebby is buiding a culture and laying the groundwork for the future. But how has he done through eight weeks compared to the other 15 SEC head coaches?
Ranking Every SEC Coach Through 8 Weeks
16. Hugh Freeze, Auburn [2-5]
Freeze's only wins in Year 2 are over Alabama A&M and New Mexico.
15. Brent Venables, Oklahoma [4-3]
Venables has lost all momentum in Year 3, needing to fire OC Seth Littrell after the team scored 12 points in back-to-back losses.
14. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State [1-6]
Lebby wasn't supposed to explode out of the gate in Year 1, but he also wasn't supposed to get routed by Toledo in Starkville.
13. Mark Stoops, Kentucky [3-4]
This has a chance to be Stoops' worst season since his 2013 debut in Lexington.
12. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss [5-2]
Kiffin has been unable to maintain the momentum built against a tissue-soft non-conference schedule.
11. Billy Napier, Florida [4-3]
Considering how dire the situation in Week , Napier has done a solid job of stabilizing the Gators.
10. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama [5-2]
Bama has two losses before the end of October for the first time since 2007.
9. Sam Pittman, Arkansas [4-3]
Pittman could be coaching for his future over these next five games.
8. Shane Beamer, South Carolina [4-3]
Gamecocks' only losses are to Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, the latter two by just five combined points.
7. Steve Sarkisian, Texas [6-1]
Wins over Michigan and Oklahoma don't look so special today, and Saturday's home loss to Georgia exposed weaknesses up front.
6. Kirby Smart, Georgia [6-1]
While this hasn't been Smart's opus, beating top-ranked Texas showed his Dawgs still have plenty of bite.
5. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri [6-1]
Mizzou's mark doesn't reveal close calls with BC and Auburn or a 31-point loss to Texas A&M.
4. Josh Heupel, Tennessee [6-1]
The offense is struggling, but the Vols are finding ways to win, including a rare one over Bama last week.
3. Mike Elko, Texas A&M [6-1]
Aggies have won six straight since falling to ND in the opener, but this week's visit from LSU will be their toughest test yet.
2. Brian Kelly, LSU [6-1]
Kelly is doing one of his best coaching jobs, leading the Tigers into playoff contention the year after losing Heisman QB Jayden Daniels.
1. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt [5-2]
Commodores are ranked for the first time since 2013, shocking the world when they beat No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 5.
