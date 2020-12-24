Tulsa star linebacker won't play against MSU in Armed Forces Bowl

The Bulldogs won't have to battle one of Tulsa's best players

Mississippi State won't be seeing one of No. 22 Tulsa's best players in the upcoming Armed Forces Bowl.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins took to Twitter on Thursday and announced he has decided to turn his focus toward the 2021 NFL Draft and won't play in the bowl game.

MSU is set to battle Tulsa at 11 a.m. central time on December 31 in a game televised by ESPN. And not having Collins for that contest is certainly a blow for the Golden Hurricane.

Collins won this year's Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an award given annually to the country's top defensive player. Collins had 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions this season to help Tulsa to a 6-2 record. Two of his interceptions clinched Tulsa wins.

In addition to the Nagursky Trophy, Collins also previously unanimously received American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-AAC First-Team honors. On the heels of all that though, Collins' Tulsa career is complete.

"In support of my family and my dreams, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft and I am turning my focus towards preparation for this dream," Collins posted. "I wish all my teammates the best of luck in the Armed Forces Bowl."

While Tulsa will be without its best linebacker, Mississippi State's has already announced he's all in for the bowl game. Senior Erroll Thompson posted earlier this week he is "100%" playing for the Bulldogs this postseason.

Tulsa star linebacker Zaven Collins has announced he won't play in the Armed Forces Bowl against Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

