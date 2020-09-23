WATCH: Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello goes in-depth on how he has tried to master the Air Raid and more

The Air Raid offense needs a successful quarterback, and on Tuesday, Mississippi State starting signal caller K.J. Costello met with the media and said he had his best practice of the year. That could be great news for the Bulldogs with the season opener now just days away.

In the video above, come hear from Costello himself as he dives deep on what he has done to try and master the Mike Leach offense and much, much more.

