In the first weekend of NFL action last season, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys were bested by Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game was close, with the Bucs ultimately claiming the 31-29 victory. There was plenty of noise after the game regarding officiating errors and mistakes made by the Cowboys' special teams unit, but one challenging quote that Prescott directed towards Brady after the game stood out.

"We'll see you again."

Prescott was expressing his belief that both teams would meet again later in the year. That didn't happen, as the two didn't face off again in the regular season and both bowed out of the playoffs relatively early. The Cowboys were knocked out by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay fell to the Los Angeles Rams-- who would eventually win the Super Bowl-- a week later.

Shortly after his team's loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The world was sent into a frenzy-- he had spent 20 years in the league and had solidified himself as one of the greatest professional football players of all time. Nobody could seem to imagine football without Brady, and it seemed like Prescott would never get the rematch he expected.

Of course, things have changed drastically over the past week. Brady has chosen to return to the league 41 days into his so-called retirement and will be rejoining the Buccaneers next season.

It's funny to see how much Prescott's simple quote unintentionally correlates with Brady's return. He meant it as a "promise" and a bit of a threat, but it ended up coming to fruition... although not in the way that he imagined. It's nothing more than a coincidence that might make you chuckle-- or shake your head in dismay if you are a fan of one of the teams Brady will face next season.

The Bucs will be facing off against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next season, although an official date and time have not been announced. That means that Prescott's promise to Brady still stands, and they will get the chance to meet again. Maybe he was able to see the future after all.