Dak for MVP? Willie Gay for Rookie of the Year? Some experts like former Bulldogs' award chances this NFL season

Joel Coleman

With the NFL season set to get underway this week, former Mississippi State stars might be in the running for some of the league's most prestigious awards according to experts who cover the league.

On Monday, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah made his preseason pick for Most Valuable Player. His choice? A certain Bulldog legend that now calls Dallas home:

It's not a huge surprise that Prescott would be considered a favorite to be MVP. The Cowboys figure to be a strong playoff contender and Prescott, playing on the franchise tag, would figure to be motivated to perform and put up a big year to earn a longterm contract extension in the coming offseason. Not that Prescott needs that extra motivation anyway. As MSU fans saw through the years, Prescott is a gamer. Anyone looking to criticize him would be hard-pressed to accuse him of having a lack of heart or desire.

Maybe the biggest obstacle standing in Prescott's path towards the award is the plethora of other strong candidates. Peter King of NBC sports listed his top MVP candidates and had Prescott at No. 2 on his list following only Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Behind Prescott on King's predictions were two other signal callers – Tom Brady of the Buccaneers and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens. No one would be shocked at season's end to see any of those individuals as MVP.

King also had another former Bulldog among his possible award winners. Linebacker Willie Gay, Jr., – a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs this past April – is listed as one of King's favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. King placed Gay behind only New England linebacker Josh Uche, Washington defensive lineman Chase Young and Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah. 

Only time will tell if Prescott or Gay (or another former Bulldog) can indeed capture any postseason accolades, but the quest to do so begins this week. Gay's Chiefs actually get the NFL season started this coming Thursday night with a 7:20 p.m. game against the Houston Texans.

