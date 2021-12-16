Where Mississippi State's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks After National Signing Day

Here is where Mississippi State is ranked as National Signing Day comes to a close.

National Signing Day 2021 has come to a close, and the Mississippi State football program had plenty of success in capturing big-time players in the class of 2022.

Mississippi State had 18 total prospects sign a letter of intent to the program today, ranging from JUCO athletes to high school standouts. In true "Flipmas" fashion, the Bulldogs managed to attract three recruits with original commitments to other schools, making things interesting early. The first of these was DeCarlos Nicholson, a JUCO standout from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College who had been committed to Kentucky since September. Avery Sledge-- a linebacker that was only a point shy of being a four-star athlete-- flipped from Tulane. The final player to flip on the day was defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, the No. 16 player in the state out of Tupelo with a previous commitment to Ole Miss.

According to the 247Sports rankings, Mississippi State has the No. 22 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 10 SEC class. The Bulldogs have 22 current prospects, four of which are commits who have not officially signed yet. Wide receiver Marquez Dortch and defensive lineman Trevion Williams are both four-star recruits, while the remaining 20 players are each listed as three-star athletes by 247Sports.

Here are the complete SEC rankings for the recruiting class of 2022.

1. Texas A&M: 25 commits, 319.54 points

2. Alabama: 24 commits, 317.23 points

3. Georgia: 27 commits, 314.62 points

4. Kentucky: 20 commits, 236.44 points

5. Missouri: 16 commits, 235.05 points

6. Tennessee: 20 commits, 227.86 points

7. Auburn: 18 commits, 227.15 points

8. LSU: 13 commits, 218.73 points

9. Arkansas: 21 commits, 217.96 points

10. Mississippi State: 22 commits, 213.60 points

11. South Carolina: 21 commits, 210.18 points

12. Ole Miss: 18 commits, 209.80 points

13. Vanderbilt: 24 commits, 197.85 points

14. Florida: 10 commits, 175.85 points

The Bulldogs have already improved their recruiting class under Mike Leach in comparison to last season when they had the No. 26 overall class. This is Leach's best recruiting class as a head coach and shows how far the program has come and still has to go. The players recruited today will undoubtedly make an impact on the program in the years to come.

The next day for Division I and Division II football players to sign letters of intent will be Feb. 2.