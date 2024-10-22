SEC Football: Mississippi State Freshman Leads League in October TD Passes
When a team loses six straight games, it's important to locate those silver linings that keep the locker room and the fan base engaged and optimistic.
In Starkville, that silver lining has been true freshman QB Michael Van Buren Jr., whose play has given the Bulldogs a glimpse of what's possible with Jeff Lebby at the helm.
Since starter Blake Shapen was lost to an injury in the Week 4 Florida game, Van Buren has looked nothing like a rookie just a year removed from high school.
In fact, despite being off on Oct. 5 and then facing two outstanding defenses, Georgia and Texas A&M, MVB has thrown more TD passes than any other SEC quarterback.
More than one-time Heisman candidates Carson Beck, Jalen Milroe, and Quinn Ewers, and more than risers like Garrett Nussmeier and Diego Pavia.
Van Buren has thrown three touchdown passes in each of the last two games, earning SEC Freshman of the Week for his perfromance against the Dawgs two weeks ago.
And, yes, a chunk of his production has come late in games that were out of reach, but that can't erase how poised he's looked running the offense and rallying the more experienced troops.
Playing for a 1-6 team can often demoralize young players, many of whom were accustomed to winning in high school.
Van Buren, on the other hand, is working harder than ever, and every reps he gets today will benefit both he and the program in 2025 and beyond.
The Bulldogs host Arkansas Saturday, as MVB looks to remain the SEC's most prolific touchdown distributor in the month of October.
