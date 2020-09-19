SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State football commit Jacobi Moore says he could be out for season

Joel Coleman

One of the talented receivers slated to be a part of Mississippi State's offense of the future has apparently encountered a setback. Jacobi Moore out of Harrison Central High in Gulfport – who committed to the Bulldogs' class of 2021 last month – tweeted on Friday night he has a torn meniscus and could miss all of his senior season. 

It's obviously terrible news for Moore, who got off to an excellent start this season before getting injured. Back on September 12, Moore had 155 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns – all in the first quarter of his season opener.

Now though, it appears it'll be awhile before Moore is back on the gridiron. It's possible that the next time he does, it could be in Mississippi State maroon and white. Moore is one of four wide receivers committed in MSU's class of 2021, along with Sports Illustrated All-American candidates Theodore Knox, Malik Nabers and Brandon Buckhaulter. Moore gave his pledge to the Bulldogs back on August 8. 

It's an MSU recruiting class that currently has 19 total commitments, the latest of which came on Saturday when instate star and SI All-American candidate M.J. Daniels said he's bound for the Bulldogs. FOR MORE ON THAT CLICK HERE.

And in a sign Moore still has his mind on Starkville despite his injury, he took to Twitter on Saturday to show his excitement for Daniels joining the class.

