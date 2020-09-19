SI All-American candidate M.J. Daniels commits to Mississippi State

One of the state of Mississippi's best prospects says he's a Bulldog.

Sports Illustrated All-American candidate M.J. Daniels – who just last week said he'd wait until December to announce his collegiate plans – went to Twitter on Saturday morning and announced he has committed to Mississippi State.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play football at an elite level," Daniels said in his post. "I also want to thank my parents, coaches and friends for pushing me for all these years and making me the player I am today. Without them, none of this would be possible. I want to thank all of the schools that have given me the opportunity to play for them. With that being said, I am committed to Mississippi State University! Mississippi, I'm staying home."

Daniels, out of George County High in Lucedale, Mississippi, chose Mississippi State over offers from Georgia, Texas A & M, Ole Miss and others. He was previously committed to Ole Miss, but later backed off of that pledge. Last month, Daniels announced he was down to four schools and then on Saturday, declared he'd selected Mississippi State.

(M.J. Daniels photo by Cam Bonelli/Hattiesburg American)

Daniels becomes the 19th commitment in MSU's 2021 recruiting class. While he plays on both sides of the ball in high school, he projects as a defensive back for the Bulldogs.

Daniels immediately becomes one of the most highly-touted recruits in State's current class, joining the likes of nine other fellow SI All-American candidates including quarterbacks Sawyer Robertson and Daniel Greek, wide receivers Theodore Knox, Malik Nabers and Brandon Buckhaulter, running back Amariyon Howard, offensive lineman Makylan Pounders, and defensive backs Corey Ellington and Myzel Williams.

As for Daniels, here is his SI All-American scouting report:

Prospect: MJ Daniels

Status:SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Quarterback

School: Lucedale (Miss.) George County

Committed to: Mississippi State

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Fit, muscular build. Already filled into next-level size with some room to add mass overall.

Athleticism: He has a good burst, an excellent north, and south runner. Struggles at times in the short game, but makes up for it with his instincts and ability to run under passes and recover from his mistakes. He possesses a burst for the ball that few have as a two-way prospect.

Instincts: He has a great feel for the ball is in the air, this often saves him when he gets beat on routes. He's shown the ability to recover and run under passes for interceptions. He's also a lot more comfortable in zone coverage because he can get his eyes on the quarterback and get a sense of where he's going with the ball.

Polish: A coordinated player, excellent hand-eye coordination regardless of alignment. Knows how to high point passes and track the tip of the ball. Shows skills at receiver and as a runner as well. Running crisp, fast routes on offense, running through arm tackles left and right after the catch as well. Raw otherwise.

Bottom Line: Daniels is a gifted athlete who has the size and speed to play Power Five football right now. He’s an effective weapon on both offense and defense but his primary projectable skills seem to be at corner, specifically in zone coverage using his instincts and ball skills to make plays. With some more development of his man coverage and footwork, he should be a dangerous corner with the frame to move to safety if need be.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.