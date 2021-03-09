Dak's new deal currently puts MSU second in SEC by 2021 NFL earnings

Only one other school in the league has a group of players currently slated to make more money than State this season

By now, you've surely seen it. Mississippi State legend, quarterback Dak Prescott, has agreed to a monster deal with the Dallas Cowboys worth $160 million over four years.

Prescott's new deal simply adds to the wealth being earned by former MSU stars now making a living in the NFL. According to Spotrac – an outlet that tracks sports contract information – former Bulldogs are currently slated to make a combined $165,196,697 in 2021 alone. Of course, of that total, a whopping $75 million of it will go to Prescott alone in the first year of his new contract.

Still, it's a massive total for former MSU stars to be making and it doesn't even include what current free agents such as linebacker K.J. Wright will eventually make once they sign with a team.

So again, as of this posting, former Mississippi State players are on the books to make a total of $165,196,697 in 2021. So just where does that amount rank among other Southeastern Conference schools? Well it's almost right at the top.

Only LSU has a group of former players currently slated to make more than former MSU Bulldogs. As of now, former Tigers are on the books to earn $181,681,944 this coming season. And like with MSU, that number will assuredly go higher as former Tiger free agents sign.

Wondering what the full list looks like as of today? Well here you go. Here is what all 14 SEC schools' groups of NFL players are on track to make in 2021 with numbers courtesy of Spotrac and accurate as of midday on March 9, 2021:

LSU - $181,681,944 Mississippi State - $165,196,697 Texas A&M - $110,652,003 Alabama - $74,754,055 Georgia - $74,592,922 Florida - $71,976,866 Auburn - $52,213,696 Tennessee - $48,838,478 Missouri - $43,654,662 Ole Miss - $43,050,714 Kentucky - $40,924,097 South Carolina - $33,188,107 Vanderbilt - $28,942,252 Arkansas - $25,537,462

Former Mississippi State players Dak Prescott (left) and Chris Jones swap NFL jerseys after a game in 2017. (Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

