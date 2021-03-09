FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Dak gets new deal with Dallas

Former Bulldog gets massive payday from the Cowboys
It took awhile, but Dak Prescott finally got his big deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to  Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven, the former Mississippi State quarterback has agreed to a four-year contract with Dallas worth $160 million. Here is more on Prescott's deal, per Fisher:

In the end, it's a four-year deal totaling $160 million - right at the $40 million APY number. (NFL Network reports that the value could rise to $164 million. The guaranteed money is $126 million. The signing bonus is an NFL-record $65 million.

In addition to the "no-tag'' clause, the deal has a "no-trade'' clause.

It in theory helps that the star quarterback is here at The Star on a regular basis, rehabbing with Cowboys trainers.

Per ESPN, there will be a press conference with Prescott on Wednesday.

Prescott is of course recovering from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle suffered in Week 5 of this past year's NFL season. In Prescott's absence, the Dallas offense struggled tremendously. Even so, there were still at least some questions around whether or not Prescott would ultimately return to the Cowboys. Monday's news puts any speculation to rest and now Dallas can focus on building its team around Prescott.

Prescott will enter the 2021 season having already thrown for 17,634 yards and 106 touchdowns over his five-year NFL career. He has also rushed for 1,314 yards and 24 scores.

All this of course followed a Mississippi State career that saw Prescott become recognized as perhaps the greatest player in MSU football history.

