Here is where every former Mississippi State football player on NFL rosters stands as the season begins

Joel Coleman

The NFL season is set to get underway this coming Thursday night. With the campaign only a couple of days away, a total of 35 former Mississippi State football players are affiliated with NFL franchises. Some are starters. Some are backups. Some are on practice squads. But who is where? Let's take a look. Here is where every former MSU player stands as the 2020 slate begins, with unofficial depth chart status per Ourlads NFL Scouting Services:

Baltimore Ravens

  • LB Pernell McPhee - Starter
  • OL Tyre Phillips - Second Team
  • DE Chauncey Rivers - Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals

  • OL Deion “Shaq” Calhoun - Second Team

Dallas Cowboys

  • QB Dak Prescott - Starter
  • WR Stephen Guidry - Opted Out of Season

Denver Broncos

  • WR Fred Brown - Practice Squad

Green Bay Packers

  • LS Hunter Bradley - Starter
  • OL Elgton Jenkins - Starter
  • LB Preston Smith - Starter
  • CB Will Redmond - Second Team

Houston Texans

  • LB Benardrick McKinney - Starter

Indianapolis Colts

  • DE Denico Autry - Starter
  • TE Farrod Green - Practice Squad
  • LB Gerri Green - Practice Squad

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • P Logan Cooke - Starter

Kansas City Chiefs

  • DT Chris Jones - Starter
  • LB Willie Gay, Jr. - Second Team
  • OL Martinas Rankin - Injured Reserve
  • DT Braxton Hoyett - Practice Squad
  • OL Darryl Williams - Practice Squad

Las Vegas Raiders

  • S Johnathan Abram - Starter
  • OL Gabe Jackson - Starter

Miami Dolphins

  • S Brian Cole II - Practice Squad

Minnesota Vikings

  • CB Cameron Dantzler - Second Team

New England Patriots

  • WR Isaiah Zuber - Practice Squad

New Orleans Saints

  • S J.T. Gray - Third Team
  • TE Tommy Stevens - Practice Squad

New York Giants

  • S Jaquarius Landrews - Injured Reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

  • DT Fletcher Cox - Starter
  • CB Darius Slay - Starter

Seattle Seahawks

  • LB K.J. Wright - Starter
  • OL Tommy Champion - Practice Squad

Tennessee Titans

  • DT Jeffery Simmons - Starter

Washington Football Team

  • DE Montez Sweat - Starter

