Here is where every former Mississippi State football player on NFL rosters stands as the season begins

The NFL season is set to get underway this coming Thursday night. With the campaign only a couple of days away, a total of 35 former Mississippi State football players are affiliated with NFL franchises. Some are starters. Some are backups. Some are on practice squads. But who is where? Let's take a look. Here is where every former MSU player stands as the 2020 slate begins, with unofficial depth chart status per Ourlads NFL Scouting Services:
Baltimore Ravens
- LB Pernell McPhee - Starter
- OL Tyre Phillips - Second Team
- DE Chauncey Rivers - Practice Squad
Cincinnati Bengals
- OL Deion “Shaq” Calhoun - Second Team
Dallas Cowboys
- QB Dak Prescott - Starter
- WR Stephen Guidry - Opted Out of Season
Denver Broncos
- WR Fred Brown - Practice Squad
Green Bay Packers
- LS Hunter Bradley - Starter
- OL Elgton Jenkins - Starter
- LB Preston Smith - Starter
- CB Will Redmond - Second Team
Houston Texans
- LB Benardrick McKinney - Starter
Indianapolis Colts
- DE Denico Autry - Starter
- TE Farrod Green - Practice Squad
- LB Gerri Green - Practice Squad
Jacksonville Jaguars
- P Logan Cooke - Starter
Kansas City Chiefs
- DT Chris Jones - Starter
- LB Willie Gay, Jr. - Second Team
- OL Martinas Rankin - Injured Reserve
- DT Braxton Hoyett - Practice Squad
- OL Darryl Williams - Practice Squad
Las Vegas Raiders
- S Johnathan Abram - Starter
- OL Gabe Jackson - Starter
Miami Dolphins
- S Brian Cole II - Practice Squad
Minnesota Vikings
- CB Cameron Dantzler - Second Team
New England Patriots
- WR Isaiah Zuber - Practice Squad
New Orleans Saints
- S J.T. Gray - Third Team
- TE Tommy Stevens - Practice Squad
New York Giants
- S Jaquarius Landrews - Injured Reserve
Philadelphia Eagles
- DT Fletcher Cox - Starter
- CB Darius Slay - Starter
Seattle Seahawks
- LB K.J. Wright - Starter
- OL Tommy Champion - Practice Squad
Tennessee Titans
- DT Jeffery Simmons - Starter
Washington Football Team
- DE Montez Sweat - Starter
