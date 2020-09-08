Here is where every former Mississippi State football player on NFL rosters stands as the season begins

The NFL season is set to get underway this coming Thursday night. With the campaign only a couple of days away, a total of 35 former Mississippi State football players are affiliated with NFL franchises. Some are starters. Some are backups. Some are on practice squads. But who is where? Let's take a look. Here is where every former MSU player stands as the 2020 slate begins, with unofficial depth chart status per Ourlads NFL Scouting Services:

Baltimore Ravens

LB Pernell McPhee - Starter

OL Tyre Phillips - Second Team

DE Chauncey Rivers - Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals

OL Deion “Shaq” Calhoun - Second Team

Dallas Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott - Starter

WR Stephen Guidry - Opted Out of Season

Denver Broncos

WR Fred Brown - Practice Squad

Green Bay Packers

LS Hunter Bradley - Starter

OL Elgton Jenkins - Starter

LB Preston Smith - Starter

CB Will Redmond - Second Team

Houston Texans

LB Benardrick McKinney - Starter

Indianapolis Colts

DE Denico Autry - Starter

TE Farrod Green - Practice Squad

LB Gerri Green - Practice Squad

Jacksonville Jaguars

P Logan Cooke - Starter

Kansas City Chiefs

DT Chris Jones - Starter

LB Willie Gay, Jr. - Second Team

OL Martinas Rankin - Injured Reserve

DT Braxton Hoyett - Practice Squad

OL Darryl Williams - Practice Squad

Las Vegas Raiders

S Johnathan Abram - Starter

OL Gabe Jackson - Starter

Miami Dolphins

S Brian Cole II - Practice Squad

Minnesota Vikings

CB Cameron Dantzler - Second Team

New England Patriots

WR Isaiah Zuber - Practice Squad

New Orleans Saints

S J.T. Gray - Third Team

TE Tommy Stevens - Practice Squad

New York Giants

S Jaquarius Landrews - Injured Reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

DT Fletcher Cox - Starter

CB Darius Slay - Starter

Seattle Seahawks

LB K.J. Wright - Starter

OL Tommy Champion - Practice Squad

Tennessee Titans

DT Jeffery Simmons - Starter

Washington Football Team

DE Montez Sweat - Starter

