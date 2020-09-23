Mississippi State and Ole Miss in fifth-place tie in the West in SEC media's yearly predictions

If Southeastern Conference media members are correct, it's going to be a tight battle in the SEC Western Division to see who can finish the highest between instate rivals Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The league released the annual preseason media predictions on Wednesday and the Bulldogs and Rebels were projected in a fifth-place tie in the West. Alabama was the runaway favorite to win the SEC West with 86 first-place votes. Coming in behind the Crimson Tide was LSU, with eight first-place votes, then Auburn, then Texas A & M with two first-place votes, then the Mississippi schools followed by Arkansas.

In the Eastern Division, former MSU head coach Dan Mullen's Florida Gators were the predicted winner with 53 first-place votes. That was 10 more than Georgia, who was predicted to finish second. Georgia was followed by Tennessee at third, Kentucky at fourth, South Carolina at fifth, Missouri at sixth and Vanderbilt at seventh.

As for the overall league champion, Alabama easily was the favorite to win the SEC with 77 first-place votes, followed by Georgia and LSU with seven first-place votes each, then Florida with five.

Also, a pair of Mississippi State stars were selected to the preseason All-SEC squads. Bulldog running back Kylin was chosen to the First Team while Erroll Thompson was tabbed as a Third Team linebacker.

Here is the full poll, along with the All-SEC teams:

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in parenthesis, followed by point totals based on votes

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee - 434

4. Kentucky - 405

5. South Carolina - 287

6. Missouri - 224

7. Vanderbilt - 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) - 660

2. LSU (8) - 489

3. Auburn - 488

4. Texas A & M (2) - 454

T5. Ole Miss - 238

T5. Mississippi State - 238

7. Arkansas - 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama - 77

T2. Georgia - 7

T2.LSU - 7

4.Florida - 5

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A & M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A & M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A & M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB - Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A & M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A & M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* - Indicates a tie

