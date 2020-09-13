SI.com
Mississippi State freshman cornerback Javorrius Selmon opts out of 2020 football season

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State true freshman cornerback Javorrius Selmon has elected to opt out of playing football for the Bulldogs in 2020. A source confirmed Selmon's decision to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner on Sunday. Paul Jones of 247Sports first reported the news, saying Selmon made his decision due to COVID-19 concerns.

Selmon becomes the third MSU player to choose not to play this season. He joins fellow cornerback Tyler Williams, along with wide receiver Taury Dixon. Dixon has announced he plans to transfer after this season, while it's possible Williams and/or Selmon could return to the MSU roster in 2021.

Selmon originally joined the Bulldogs as part of the Class of 2020. The former Provine High School star was a four-star recruit per ESPN and a three-star prospect according to rankings by Rivals and 247Sports. He was a consensus Top-25 recruit inside the state of Mississippi.

Javorrius Selmon (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

With less than two weeks before MSU opens the season on September 26 at LSU, it's unknown if any other Bulldogs might consider opting out. State head coach Mike Leach was asked about the possibility last week and offered up his strategy.

"You never know what some guy’s thinking or what’s going on," Leach said earlier this month. "The biggest thing is just coach the ones that are here the best you can."

