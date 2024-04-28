Live Tracker: Where did the Undrafted Bulldogs End Up?
The 2024 NFL Draft has now concluded, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs had three players drafted. Decamerion Richardson (Raiders), Jaden Crumedy (Panthers), and Nathaniel “Bookie” Watson (Browns) will now join the Bulldog fraternity in the NFL.
However, there are still some quality MSU players who went undrafted. Lideatrick Griffin is a receiver who went undrafted, and the Philadelphia, Mississippi native could be a real difference maker as a kick return in the NFL.
Griffin was a first-team All-American return specialist in 2022. Jett Johnson is another All-SEC performer who went undrafted.
The Tupelo native led the SEC in tackles in 2022 with 115 and finished second behind Watson in 2023 with 130 tackles. Nathan Pickering went undrafted, and the former 4-star recruit has plenty of talent but never hit his full potential in Starkville.
The Mount Olive native made 30 career starts and racked up 124 career tackles and 30 for loss. Shawn Preston Jr. went undrafted and, like Pickering, played a lot of snaps for the Bulldogs.
The St. James, Louisiana native made 26 career starts and racked up 206 career tackles. Preston was also selected to the 2023 Phil Steele All-SEC Fourth Team. Marcus Banks transferred to Mississippi State from Alabama in 2022 and made a dozen starts for the Bulldogs.
Lideatrick Griffin- Las Vegas Raiders
Jett Johnson- New York Jets
Nathan Pickering-
Shawn Preston Jr.- Has received an invite to the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp.
Marcus Banks- Tampa Bay Buccaneers