Mississippi State Women's Basketball Announces Conference Schedule
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The Mississippi State women's basketball program has been busy over the last couple of months with adding transfer portal players and bringing in new assistant coaches. Today was another exciting day for the Bulldogs as they learned their conference foes for this season.
Interestingly, the Bulldog's only home and away series is with Auburn, as opposed to their rival Ole Miss. However, they will face the two newest members of the Southeastern Conference.
State will face Oklahoma, where the family of MSU athletic director Zac Selmon is considered royalty. The most anticipated matchup will be when the Texas Longhorns come to Humphrey Coliseum.
Vic Schaefer is the head coach of the Longhorns and was the State head coach from 2012-2020. He led the Bulldogs to a pair of final fours and national title games and became the most successful coach in program history before heading to Austin.
MSU will also face defending national champion South Carolina at home, which always produces a lively crowd. State head coach Sam Purcell has made solid additions through the transfer portal to help All-SEC second-team selection Jerkaila Jordan.
The Bulldogs had a disappointing end to the season, but next year, they have a chance to get back into March Madness.