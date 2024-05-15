How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball versus Missouri
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Missouri Tigers to cap off the regular season for both squads. The Tigers are playing for a chance to make the SEC Tournament, and they need a sweep to keep their chances alive.
The Bulldogs also have significant postseason implications in this series as they are playing to be one of the top 16 national seeds. A series win should be enough, but State needs a sweep to feel really good about it.
MSU is the superior team, but the Tigers have dashed the hopes of Bulldog fans before. In 2021, State was in the thick of the SEC regular season title race, but a series loss to Missouri ended those dreams. However, the Bulldogs did end up winning the national championship.
The key pitcher for this series is Khal Stephen. The tall right-hander leads the SEC in pitched innings, and throwing seven good innings to open the series will do wonders for the shaky Bulldog bullpen.
The key hitter is Joe Powell. The catcher has been hot at the plate, and the Bulldogs need all hands on deck with the postseason nearing.
What: Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-18)(15-12) versus Arkansas Razorbacks (22-30) (8-19)
When: Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+ all weekend
Series: The Bulldogs hold an 11-6 advantage in this series. The first matchup was on May 31st, 2003.
Last Meeting: Missouri won the previous game against the Bulldogs 7-6 on May 1st, 2022. Bulldog second baseman RJ Yeager went 3-5 with two RBIs.
Last time out, Tigers: Missouri lost its previous game 9-7 to Auburn, losing its fifth straight SEC series. Tigers right fielder Trevor Austin went 4-4 with an RBI.
Last time out, Bulldogs: State won their previous game over North Alabama 8-4. Nate Dohm pitched two perfect innings to start the game, and catcher Joe Powell hit three home runs
Mississippi State Rotation:
Khal Stephen
Jurrangelo Cijntje
TBD
Missouri Rotation: