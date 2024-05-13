Mississippi State Basketball 2024-25 SEC Game Sites Announced
The Southeastern conference released the conference schedule for every men's basketball team on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Home Opponents:
Alabama
Florida
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Missouri
South Carolina
Texas
Texas A&M
Mississippi State Bulldogs Away Opponents
at Alabama
at Arkansas
at Auburn
at Georgia
at Ole Miss
at Oklahoma
at South Carolina
at Tennessee
at Vanderbilt
As you can see above, Mississippi State scheduled three home-and-home series against Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Additionally, the Bulldogs' home matchup against Texas is the first between the two schools since 2012 and the away contest at Oklahoma is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
The 18-game slate tips off on January 4 and runs through March 8. Finalized dates, times and television assignments are slated to be released at a later date.
Head coach Chris Jans and his team finished this past season with a 21-14 record, which ended in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State.
Mississippi State's efforts on the basketball court did not go unnoticed by the school, as the university showered them with honors at the 2024 Maroon And White Night from a couple of weeks ago.
The team itself earned five awards, with two returning players taking home at least one honor.
Guard Josh Hubbard was named the Male Freshman of the Year, as he earned spots on the All-SEC Freshman Team, All-SEC Second Team and was the recipient of the Bailey Howell Trophy, which is given annually to the best men's college basketball player in the state of Mississippi by thenMississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
Forward Cameron Matthews was named the Male Breakout Athlete of the Year. The All-SEC Defensive Team member has been known for his versatility throughout the season as he finished top 3 among the Bulldogs in every stat category.
But perhaps the most notable achievement of that night went to the entire men's basketball team as they won the Moment of the Year, which is awarded to the year's biggest win across all sports. This stems from the Bulldogs' 77-72 upset over No. 5 Tennessee on Jan. 10. The Bulldogs made school history in this SEC bout, as it was their first win over an AP Top 10 team since 2002.