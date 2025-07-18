2 Mizzou Track and Field Athletes Earn Academic Honors: The Buzz
Two seniors on the Missouri track and field team were named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America Second Team on Wednesday — Kristi Perez-Snyman and Callan Saldutto. This honor is awarded to student-athletes who excel in both academic and athletic environments.
Saldutto is the third male Tiger to earn this recognition. He is the first to accomplish it since Tyler Dailey in 2007. Perez-Snyman is the 13th woman in program history and the first since Karissa Schweizer in 2018.
Both Perez-Snyman and Saldutto earned high grade point averages, with Perez-Snyman's 3.96 and Saldutto's perfect 4.00. The former achieved a master's degree in natural resources, while the latter received a master's in accountancy.
Outside of the classroom, the two impressed in the field. Perez-Snyman competes in the women's high jump, and she finished the outdoor season in sixth place with a distance of 1.87 meters (6-1.5). Saldutto notched a third-place finish in the men's javelin after throwing a mark of 76.88 meters (252-3).
SEC News
Greg Sankey Says His Piece In Regards To College Football Playoff Expansion
Did you notice?
- Missouri will hold Mizzou Night on Friday. People are invited to come to Legends Field and support the Kansas City Monarchs baseball team. After the game, there will be a fireworks show.
- Missouri target Jason Crowe Jr. had a big game during the Peach Jam. Crowe is announcing his decision on where to play Friday.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I think that Coach [Norm] Stewart really turned me from a boy into a man. He helped me to be able to have the self-discipline to be a great basketball player, to be a good student, and also to help me decide what I was going to do with the rest of my life."- John Brown
