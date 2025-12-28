3 Things That Stand Out About Mizzou's Snap Counts in the Gator Bowl
Missouri suffered a 13-7 loss to No. 19 Virginia to close the season Saturday, marking its first loss in a bowl game since 2022.
Missouri had a shorthanded roster due to players announcing plans to enter the transfer portal, plus a handful of injuries. Take a look below at how those affected the snap counts for the game, plus the final snap counts for the season.
Offense
RG Curtis Peagler, 57, 100%
LG Dominick Giudice, 57, 100%
RT Keagen Trost, 57, 100%
QB Matt Zollers, 56, 98%
LT Cayden Green, 56, 98%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 52, 91%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 47, 82%
C Connor Tollison, 45, 79%
WR Xavier Loyd, 43, 75%
HB Jamal Roberts, 32, 56%
TE Jude James, 30, 53%
TE Jordon Harris, 29, 51%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 24, 42%
WR Daniel Blood, 23, 40%
RG Tristan Wilson, 12, 21%
WR Logan Muckey, 2, 4%
LT Jayven Richardson, 1, 2%
TE Gavin Hoffman, 1, 2%
TE Vince Brown II, 1, 2%
QB Brett Brown, 1, 2%
HB Tavorus Jones, 1, 2%
- Interesting to see Daniel Blood get as many opportunities as he did. Was a underwhelming year for him overall, only catching four passes for 37 yards in the regular season. But, limited options in the receiver room, plus Kevin Coleman Jr. possibly being restricted due to an illness led to Blood taking the most snaps he has in any game this season. Interested to see if Missouri retains him and what his final season could look like.
- The fact that Missouri's offense was on the field for 24 fewer plays than Virginia's reflects how lopsided the time of posession was in this game. Missouri's offense didn't give itself enough time to develop any ryhthym. The total of 57 snaps is the second-fewest Missouri had in a game this season, only behind a win over Mississippi State in Week 12, where the Tigers ran over the Bulldogs.
Defense
FS Marvin Burks Jr., 73, 90%
WLB Nicholas Rodriguez, 68, 84%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 62, 77%
SS Santana Banner, 59, 73%
DE Zion Young, 58, 72%
CB Drey Norwood, 57, 70%
DE Damon Wilson II, 48, 59%
DB Daylan Carnell, 48, 59%
WLB Khalil Jacobs, 47, 58%
CB Stephen Hall, 44, 54%
DT Chris McClellan, 43, 53%
DT Sterling Webb, 42, 52%
LOLB Darris Smith, 36, 44%
DT Marquis Gracial, 35, 43%
DT Jalen Marshall, 31, 38%
WLB Triston Newson, 28, 35%
FS Jalen Catalon, 28, 35%
DE Langden Kitchen, 26, 32%
SS Mose Phillips III, 20, 25%
MLB Jeremiah Beasley, 16, 20%
DT Bralen Henderson, 11, 14%
FS Trajen Greco, 8, 10%
CB Nick DeLoach Jr., 2, 2%
- Nicholas Rodriguez had to take on a larger role with Josiah Trotter being out, and he made the most of it. As Trotter's decision for next year is awaited, Rodriguez proved he could handle a starter workload, leading the team with 15 total tackles while also creating a pass deflection.
Final Season Totals
Offense
G Dominick Giudice, 897, 94%
T Keagen Trost, 891, 93%
C Connor Tollison, 876, 92%
G Curtis Peagler, 833, 87%
T Cayden Green, 750, 78%
QB Beau Pribula, 676, 71%
TE Brett Norfleet, 601, 63%
WR Joshua Manning, 597, 62%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 579, 61%
WR Marquis Johnson, 499, 52%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 465, 49%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 446, 47%
TE Jordon Harris, 440, 46%
HB Jamal Roberts, 423, 44%
QB Matt Zollers, 261, 27%
T Jayven Richardson, 197, 21%
WR Xavier Loyd, 175, 18%
TE Jude James, 170, 18%
G Tristan Wilson, 168, 18%
WR Daniel Blood, 107, 11%
WR Logan Muckey, 64, 7%
TE Vince Brown II, 57, 6%
T Johnny Williams IV, 52, 5%
G Jaylen Early, 52, 5%
HB Marquise Davis, 43, 4%
WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 26, 3%
G Henry Fenuku, 20, 2%
WR James Madison II, 19, 2%
TE Whit Hafer, 19, 2%
HB Tavorus Jones, 19, 2%
WR Shaun Terry II, 18, 2%
TE Gavin Hoffman, 16, 2%
QB Tommy Lock, 11, 1%
G Keiton Jones, 8, 1%
G Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
QB Brett Brown, 5, 1%
T Jack Lange, 4, 0%
HB Brendon Haygood, 4, 0%
C Logan Reichert, 1, 0%
QB Sam Horn, 1, 0%
HB Anthony Favrow, 1, 0%
Defense
S Marvin Burks Jr., 605, 73%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 573, 69%
ED Zion Young, 569, 69%
CB Daylan Carnell, 567, 68%
DI Chris McClellan, 550, 66%
S Santana Banner, 541, 65%
LB Josiah Trotter, 516, 62%
CB Drey Norwood, 514, 62%
ED Damon Wilson II, 509, 61%
CB Stephen Hall, 496, 60%
DI Sterling Webb, 407, 49%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 372, 45%
S Jalen Catalon, 370, 45%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 352, 42%
ED Darris Smith, 347, 42%
DI Marquis Gracial, 257, 31%
LB Triston Newson, 256, 31%
DI Jalen Marshall, 193, 23%
ED Langden Kitchen, 171, 21%
S Mose Phillips III, 149, 18%
S Trajen Greco, 139, 17%
ED Nate Johnson, 86, 10%
DI Bralen Henderson, 83, 10%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 81, 10%
ED Daeden Hopkins, 52, 6%
CB Cameron Keys, 51, 6%
DI Elias Williams, 44, 5%
LB Dante McClellan, 43, 5%
CB Nick DeLoach Jr., 36, 4%
S Caleb Flagg, 33, 4%
ED Javion Hilson, 31, 4%
DI Jason Dowell, 31, 4%
S CJ Bass III, 27, 3%
CB Shamar McNeil, 27, 3%
DI Sam Williams, 17, 2%
S Jackson Hancock, 16, 2%
LB Brian Huff, 6, 1%
CB Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
DI Justin Bodford, 5, 1%
LB Jason King, 4, 0%
DI Jadon Frick, 2, 0%
