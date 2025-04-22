Mizzou Central

Armand Membou a 'Lock' for Top 10 Draft Pick; The Buzz, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Chase Gemes

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; University of Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou (OL28) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The conversation surrounding former Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou has rapidly picked up as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches in just two more days.

In ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter's updated draft intel, Membou was listed as a "lock" to be selected in the top 10. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are two teams at the top of his potential destinations — at the No. 6 or 7 pick.

The projections vary for Membou, but it's hard to see him dropping very far. Teams are in need of an offensive tackle, and his versatility and attack should transition well into the NFL, even if he has a smaller frame for a tackle.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Membou slotted as the ninth best player in the class, which would equate to a New Orleans Saints arrival. By default, that would also make him the top offensive lineman in the entire draft — a confident pick, but not one without the facts to back it up.

Membou shot up draft projections with a standout junior campaign with the Tigers, including an All-SEC second team selection. He'll be the first player drafted out of the program by a long shot, even with Luther Burden III being on the board.

A top-10 draft pick with the college "Missouri" attached to their name hasn't happened since Blaine Gabbert and Aldon Smith in 2011. That alone would put Membou in a conversation with the all-time greatest Tigers — and rightfully so.

Today's Schedule

Baseball vs. Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats

Did you notice?

  • Updates on Indianapolis Colt and former Missouri Tigers Jaylon Carlies:
  • The No. 92 player in the 2026 class, cornerback Caden Harris, will make his decision today. Missouri is in the final five.
  • Former Missouri men's basketball head coach, Frank Haith, took an assistant coaching job with the Texas A&M Aggies:

Published
Chase Gemes
CHASE GEMES

Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

