Bleak Month for Basketball, Previewing the Gator Bowl on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, OnSI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on Missouri basketball after non-conference play, then switch focus to the football team to talk about the hire of Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator, plus preview the Gator Bowl.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, ApplePodcasts or onAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

The month of December has been just as expected for Missouri football and men's basketball.



For Dennis Gates' squad, the Tigers went 2-2 on the month, suffering brutal losses to rivals Kansas and Illinois while winning games against Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman. The 91-48 loss to Illinois was especially concerning for the Tigers. Not only did Missouri not earn any sort of resume boost during its non-conference slate, but the Tigers don't look to be close to the quality of a team that would make the tournament.

"One game won't define us," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said following the loss. "We just have to get healthy. But in the meantime, in the process of getting healthy, we got to have guys fill in the blanks and be utility guys and do something that we may not have planned for you to do. Some may take the opportunity as a way to get on the court, some may not. But I would say this, we have to stick together."

Missouri basketball will open SEC play by hosting the reigning national champions, Florida, on Jan. 3.

On football, the Tigers have had nine players already announce plans to enter the transfer portal. Plus, Eli Drinkwitz hired his second offensive coordinator in his time at Missouri, choosing Chip Lindsey to replace Kirby Moore, who left the Tigers to accept the head job at Washington State.



In the midst of the chaos, Missouri is set to take on No. 19 Virginia in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 27.

"For us as a program, there's a lot of value," Drinkwitz said of the bowl game. "We're (in an) opportunity to finish with a ranked opponent, a really good opponent. There's an opportunity to do something that's never been done here before — finish with three-straight seasons of nine-plus wins. There's valuable reps going on right now for our younger players, and the cohesion of our team and the camaraderie."

Six days after the Gator Bowl, the offseason will really kick into full gear, as the transfer portal officially opens up Jan. 2.

Read more Missouri Tigers news: