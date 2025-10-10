Class of 2027 Pitcher Commits to Mizzou: The Buzz
Michael Sinn committed to the Missouri Tigers baseball team on Thursday. Sinn, a left-handed pitcher, is a member of the Class of 2027.
In their 2025 campaign, the Tigers struggled on the mound. The team ranked last in the Southeastern Conference in team ERA (9.19). It also gave up the most hits and runs across the conference, with 592 hits and 496 runs.
The Class of 2027 is providing some help on the pitching front, as it includes five pitchers. Aside from Sinn, the class consists of Carter Martin, Cole Ruggeri, Chase Stieferman, and Jase Wilkinson.
Sinn, Stieferman, and Wilkinson are all left-handed throwers. They will look to boost a Tigers squad that finished 2025 with a 16-39 record.
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
- Softball vs. SIUE at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Mo.
- Volleyball at Florida at 6 p.m. Friday in Gainesville, Fla.
- Soccer at No. 24 Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tenn. — Watch, Stats
- Football vs. No. 8 Alabama at 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen
- Volleyball at Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday in Auburn, Ala.
- Missouri football is preparing for a huge game against Alabama. The highly anticipated matchup will feature Andy Hill banging the Big MO drum. Hill was a walk-on for the Tigers in 1980, playing at receiver and punt returner, and he served as an assistant coach for 24 seasons.
- Missouri softball posted an update about the NFCA Leadoff Classic. The Tigers are slated to compete from Feb. 6-8 in Clearwater, Fla.
- Missouri men's basketball is posting videos for "Meet the Newcomers." The Tigers are inching closer to their exhibition game against Kansas State on Oct. 24.
“I didn’t get drafted and I look back on that, I’m kinda glad. Look at the success I’ve had and it’s given me a chip on my shoulder. It’s really me, [Brian] Hoyer and [Matthew] Stafford from that [2009] class.”- Chase Daniel
