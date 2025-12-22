Mizzou Forward Jevon Porter Ruled Out Against Illinois

Missouri forward Jevon Porter will not play against No. 18 Illinois on Monday night due to a leg injury, per the team. Porter has appeared in all 12 games this season for the Tigers, averaging 6.2 points, four rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 49.1% shooting.

Mizzou Availability Update pic.twitter.com/TyvX3gRFR4 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 22, 2025

There was no indication during Sunday's open practice and media availability that Porter would not play against the Illini. Now, the Tigers will be down a key role player and a volume three-point shooter.



Porter recorded a season-high of 19 points against South Dakota on Nov. 20, going 100% from the field. He also grabbed 12 rebounds in that outing, by far making for the best game of his first season with the Tigers. He also posted a 12-point performance against Prairie View A&M and nine points against Cleveland State.



Losing Porter likely means more minutes from Annor Boateng, Sebastian Mack and Nicholas Randall, if head coach Dennis Gates opts to move down more in his depth chart.



Missouri has one of its most important games of the season ahead of it against Illinois, tipping off at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

How to Watch: 2025 Braggin' RightsEmpty heading

Who: Missouri (10-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 20 Illinois (8-3, 1-1 Big 10)

What: Missouri's final non-conference game of the season.

When: Monday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis

TV: FS1 (Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin, analyst: Casey Jacobsen)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly Color: Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Illiinois - 85, Missouri - 390

Series: Illinois leads 35-20, taking three of the last four.

Last Meeting: Missouri lost 80-77 after a back-and-forth second half that included four lead changes in the final five minutes. Kasparas Jakucionis landed a jump shot with 28 seconds remaining. Tony Perkins and Mark Mitchell led Missouri with 18 points each.

Last Time Out, Missouri: Over a week before Monday's matchup, the Tigers took a 82-60 win over Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 14. Missouri's three offensive leaders — Ant Robinson II, Mark Mitchell and Jacob Crews — all had impressive performances to cap off a two-game win-streak for the Tigers.

Last Time Out, Illinois: The Fighting Illini had their first Big 10 home game, hosting and losing to No. 23 Nebraska off of a last-second 3-point shot to give the Cornhuskers a 83-80 win.

Missouri Stat LeadersEmpty heading

Points: Mark Mitchell (18.2 on 59.8 FG%)

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell (6.1,)

Assists: Anthony Robinson II (3.7 with 1.8 turnovers)

Illinois Stat LeadersEmpty heading

Points: Kylan Boswell (16.1 on 47.4 FG%)

Rebounds: David Mirkovic (8.8)

Assists: Kylan Boswell (3.5 with 1.3 turnovers)

