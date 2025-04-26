Former AD Mike Alden Named to Mizzou Hall of Fame; The Buzz, Saturday, April 26, 2025
Misssouri has finalized its 2025 Hall of Fame class with the selection of Mike Alden, who served as the MU Director of Athletics for 17 years. Alden took the helm in 1998 until his retirement in 2015. This marks the second longest tenure in Mizzou history, trailing only Don Faurot.
Near the conclusion of his tenure with the Tigers, Alden oversaw the transition in athletic conferences in 2012 when Mizzou left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. Alden emphasized academic and athletic excellence during his tenure, leading the Tigers to a No. 2 ranking in the SEC in graduation and academic progress rates in 2014.
Alden's time in charge saw numerous MU sports soar to new height, winning conference titles in football, men's basketball, volleyball, soccer, softball, baseball and wrestling.
The legendary Mizzou AD rounds out the field of six Hall of Famers which also includes Kareem Rush (men's basketball), Sophie Cunningham (women's basketball), Brock Olivo (football) and Alyssa Mnlyn (volleyball).
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Men's Golf SEC Championships Day 2 at St. Simon's Island, Ga- Stats
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Mizzou Men's Golf in last place after Day 1 of SEC Championships- Stats
Did you notice?
- The Chicago Bears shared a video of the front office calling Luther Burden III to notify him of their draft selection.
- Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler reacting to the Burden selection
