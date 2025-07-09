Former Mizzou Guard Playing Well in Canadian Summer League: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers point guard Sean East III is making a name for himself in the Canadian Summer League. The former Tiger is averaging 24.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in his short time there.
East is also shooting 57.7% from the field and 51.9% from the perimeter. These are beyond impressive numbers for the veteran guard, and it's all through 15-game appearances.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native spent two years with the Tigers, averaging 17.6 points per game on 52.1% shooting in the final season of his college career. He also averaged four assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. He averaged 7.6 points per game in his first season in Columbia.
East was the star of the 2023-24 Tigers roster, despite it being a severe down year. He showed why he could have the potential to make an NBA roster during that time and is proving it even more overseas.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri Tigers forward and current Phoenix Suns assistant DeMarre Carroll on his new role as an assistant and head coach of Phoenix's Summer League roster:
The NIL and money scene in college athletics is still as hectic as ever, according to a Yahoo Sports report:
- Missouri libero Maya Sands was named to the Pre-season All-SEC team:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
50 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“Back then, [recruiting] felt a lot more personal, especially with the phone calls. Nowadays kids can contact coaches and universities through social media. [Being] recruited is a special time, because it’s not very often you have schools and colleges trying to sell themselves to you. I just tell them to enjoy the process, be present and make the best decision for you.”- Jeremy Maclin
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube