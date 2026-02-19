Mizzou Makes Top Six Schools for 4-Star Tight End Prospect: The Buzz

Mason Oglesby, a four-star tight end in the class of 2027, narrowed his preferred destinations to six teams Wednesday, one of which was the Missouri Tigers, according to a report from Rivals.

In addition to Missouri, Oglesby's final six schools included his homestate team, Indiana, along with the Tigers' border rival, Kansas.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end has received 26 offers, per 247 Sports. Oglesby ranks No. 4 among all players in the state of Indiana, according to 247's rankings.

Oglesby brings more than just offensive talent, starring as a dual-threat for New Palestine at tight end and edge rusher. The two-way player recorded eight total touchdowns and seven tackles for losses in his junior year per MaxPreps.

In the 2026 class, Missouri brought in three-star prospect Isaac Jensen, a Nebraska native. In the class of 2027 at the position, Missouri has been involved in the recruiting of local prospect Jack Brown, rated by 247 as the best prospect in the state in the class and the seventh best at the position.

The Buzz: February 19

Missouri women's basketball will be sporting pink uniforms in the MU Health Care Pink Out game on Thursday, against Auburn.

Missouri swimmers, Lina Bank and Jan Zubik finished top six in the SEC championship finals, Wednesday, in their respective events that started the day with at least 37 participants. Bank placed fourth in the women's 100-yard breaststroke and Zubik placed sixth in the men's 200-yard butterfly.

Fourth place 🏆



Lina Bank finished the women's 100 breast in 59.27 to place fourth in the SEC!#MIZ🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/nV5FWF7wAA — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) February 19, 2026

Sixth place 🏆



Jan Zubik finished the men's 200 fly in 1:41.13 to place sixth in the SEC!#MIZ🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/pehKJ90ZnX — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) February 18, 2026

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

SEC Swimming and Diving Championships finish with two athletes in the top six - Day 3 Recap

Men's basketball won 81-80 against No. 19 Vanderbilt - RECAP

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“The last true American badass." Aldon Smith on Justin Smith

We'll leave you with this...

Ahead of the game in support for breast cancer awareness, Missouri women's basketball players shared which people they "stand for" against breast cancer.

