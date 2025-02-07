Hay's Huge Outing Leads Mizzou Softball to Season-Opening Rout of Marshall
At the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, No. 15 Missouri softball led off its season with a bang.
The Tigers jumped all over Marshall on Friday afternoon, taking down the Thundering Herd 9-1 in six innings. 2025 marks the seventh time in the last eight seasons that Missouri has started the season with a win; the only loss during that span came in 2023, an 11-1 defeat to Texas.
The mercy rule in college softball can go into effect when the home team takes at least an eight-run lead in the bottom of the sixth or later. Missouri clinched the run-rule victory courtesy of a solo home run by Julia Crenshaw in the bottom of the sixth.
Abby Hay had a monster performance, hitting a pair of 2-RBI doubles in her first two at-bats. The first knock was part of a four-run first inning for Missouri, as the Tigers chased Marshall starting pitcher Paige Maynard after she recorded just one out. With just six batters faced, Maynard allowed three hits and two walks while also throwing a wild pitch.
Crenshaw and Kara Daly had productive outings as well. Crenshaw went 2/2 with the aforementioned solo blast in the fifth inning; she also recorded a pair of walks. Daly had a pair of base hits, including an RBI single.
Marissa McCann picked up the win, allowing just one earned run in five innings of work along with three strikeouts.
MU's starting lineup looked a lot different than last season, which was expected considering that the Tigers lost several key pieces to graduation such as Alex Honnold, Jenna Laird and Maddie Gallagher. There were only two parts of Missouri's starting lineup that were the same as most of last season. Julia Crenshaw started at catcher, while Hay started at first base.
Everything else, however, was different. Kara Daly, who played third base over her first three years at Missouri, moved to shortstop. Madison Walker, who mostly played first base and designated player last season, filled in at third. Freshman Sophie Smith patrolled second base, while Kentucky transfer Taylor Ebbs played DP.
The outfield featured three returners in three different positions. Stefania Abruscato, who played catcher and DP last season, started in left field, although she was listed as an outfielder last season. Kayley Lenger, who turned into a star in right field last season, played center field against the Thundering Herd. Mya Dodge, who only appeared in left field when she made sporadic appearances in 2024, started in right field.
Mizzou will play No. 21/20 Northwestern at 3 p.m. CST. Friday.