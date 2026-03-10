Mizzou Softball, Cold on Offense Once Again, Swept by Florida

After pushing No. 5/8 Florida to the brink in the first two games of a three-game series, Missouri softball fell flat in the series finale on Monday, falling 5-2 to the Gators.

All three facets of the game --- pitching, hitting and fielding --- endured rough patches on Monday. At the plate, MU recorded just two hits and had zero runs through the first six innings of action against UF star pitcher Keagen Rothrock. The Tigers were able to avoid a shutout, as designated hitter Abby Carr hit a two-RBI double down the right field line with one out in the top of the seventh.

In the circle, MU starting pitcher Marissa McCann gave up six hits, three walks and four earned runs in four innings of work. UF right fielder Taylor Shumaker hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the fourth, making it nine home runs allowed in 13 appearances for McCann so far this season.

Florida opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a little bit of help from Missouri's defense. With two outs and the bases loaded, UF catcher Jocelyn Erickson hit a frozen rope up the middle and into center field. MU center fielder Kayley Lenger, a normally reliable fielder, couldn't handle the heater of a ground ball. That allowed the runner on first, Shumaker, to score, and it was a base-clearing double for Erickson, who finished 3-of-4 at the plate.

Missouri will host a mid-week tilt against UT-Martin on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. The Skyhawks, who were picked to finish No. 8 out of 10 teams in the Ohio Valley Conference coaches' preseason poll, have lost four of their last five games, including back-to-back run-rule defeats to Ole Miss.

