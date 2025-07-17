Mizzou Basketball Commit Participates in Peach Jam: The Buzz
Earlier this month, Missouri Tigers basketball locked down an elite class of 2027 recruit. Scottie Adkinson, a St. Louis area native, decided to commit to his home-state team.
Now, the he is competing in the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament and putting on a show. On Tuesday, he recorded 20 points and seven assists in his teams win.
Adkinson has been showing off his ability all across the court, including his long-range skills.
The Peach Jam continues until July 20 and Adkinson will be able to continue to show off what he will bring to the Mizzou roster in 2027.
Did you notice?
- Former Mizzou linebacker Johnny Walker Jr. and the rest of Broncos rookies reported for training camp Wednesday.
- Women's basketball offered Ogechi Okeken of the class of 2027. Okenken is a 6-foot-4 forward from Hightower high school in Texas. She also holds offers from Arizona, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and West Virginia, amongst others.
- Basketball target Jason Crowe Jr. has announced a commitment date. Crowe will reveal the school he plans to attend on Friday, July 18 a t 5:30 p.m.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
42 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“For me, I just fit in.”- Darius Robinson
