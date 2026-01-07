Mizzou Makes First Transfer Addition to Offensive Line

Missouri made its first of what should be many offensive line additions Wednesday, earning the commitment of Luke Work, a transfer from Mississippi State, according to a post on his Instagram. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Work has appeared in 23 games, including 10 starts, across his first two seasons. He has showcased versatility in those appearances, starting three games at right tackle and five at left tackle. He also saw significant action at left guard in two games in 2025.

In 2024, Work allowed just four total pressures, all coming against Texas A&M, across 74 pass blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was competing during fall camp to be a full-time starter in 2025 before an injury in the preseason limited him.

Work, a Tennessee native, was a three-star prospect out of high school. He received an offer from Missouri in April of his junior year. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman primarily played offensive tackle in high school.

For the immediate future, Work adds some needed depth. He might also compete for the starting spot at either of the guard spots, or right tackle. Missouri is set lose two starters from 2025, plus six other depth pieces. That included three of Missouri's top backup options at left tackle — Jayven Richardson, Johnny Williams IV and Brandon Solis.

Work's versatility replaces that of Jaylen Early, who had experience at guard and tackle, but decided to enter the transfer portal after one season with Missouri.



The Tigers will lose starting center Connor Tollison and right tackle Keagen Trost due to exhausted eligibility. Missouri did make a key retention, however, with left tackle Cayden Green deciding to utilize his finaly eligibility with the Tigers instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL draft. Green, a former transfer from Oklahoma, started at left guard for Missouri in 2024 and left tackle in 2025.

Though the left tackle spot is typically the most important job on the offensive line, that will be flipped to the right tackle spot for Missouri in 2026, as left-handed quarterback Austin Simmons seems to be in line to be the Tigers' starting quarterback. Simmons signed with Missouri after transferring from Ole Miss.

The addition of Work comes after what seemed to be a top target for Missouri on the offensive line, Andrew Sprague from Michigan, decided to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to the Wolverines.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

