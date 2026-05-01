Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch Agrees to Contract Extension

Following his second year as the director of athletics, Laird Veatch has accepted a three-year contract extension, the program announced Friday morning.



The extension will be added on to what was originally a five-year contract for Veatch. With the additional three years, Veatch is now signed with Missouri through 2032.

Veatch has been at the helm of Missouri athletics through a period of significant change for college athletics. In that time he's led the program through major renovations to the football stadium, as well as relocation for an accomplished gymnastic program.

"We’ve made meaningful progress, but the reality is we’re just getting started," Veatch said in a press release. "Our focus remains on providing our programs the resources to consistently compete for and win championships to unite and elevate Mizzou for years to come.”

That determination Veatch possesses is seen through his focus on a "Will to Win." And in two years with the Tigers, they have done just that.

From a basketball team that went from zero wins in conference to back-to-back tournament appearances to sustained success in the football program, Missouri athletics has thrived under Veatch.

“The momentum of Mizzou Athletics is undeniable thanks to the incredible leadership of Athletic Director Veatch,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in the release. “We are a powerhouse in the SEC and a source of pride for all Missourians. AD Veatch and his staff’s commitment to excellence and winning championships will continue to drive our programs forward and deliver proven results for our student-athletes and dedicated Tiger fans.”

Veatch has also led the program in more ways than just success on the court and field, he has also been at the forefront of some major initiatives.

Most notably, Veatch has been in charge during the Memorial Stadium Centennial Project, which began after the 2024-25 season and is set to be complete before the upcoming year. The renovation costed $250 million and will enclose the north end zone to make Memorial Stadium in to a bowl shape.

Simultaneously, Missouri began the Mizzou Leadership Circle to help with donor engagement, and completely restructured student sports passes under Veatch's leadership.

"The impactful vision and progress made through revenue growth, donor engagement and enhanced fan experiences by Athletic Director Veatch and his staff are truly exceptional," Todd graves, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, said in a press release. "He is shaping a new, thriving future for Mizzou Athletics, and we are excited to see all that he continues to accomplish."

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