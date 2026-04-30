Dennis Gates Looking for Mizzou to Play More High-End Non-Conference Games

ST. LOUIS — Missouri basketball had one of the weakest non-conference schedules amongst all power-conference schools in the 2025-26 season, with the Tigers only playing in four games against power-conference opponents.



Out of those four, two were a part of long-term rivalry agreements, while another was a part of the ACC-SEC Challenge.

Throughout the season, head coach Dennis Gates maintained that he was satisfied with the strength of the non-conference schedule.



"There's a lot of teams that have over scheduled," Gates said in a press conference on Dec. 10, 2025. "I don't care how you look at it, I'm not going to over schedule."

But going forward, Gates might be looking to schedule a tougher non-conference slate.

The main reason for the change of philosophy is the expectation that the NCAA Tournament field will expand from 68 to 76 teams, a process that is reportedly in the final steps, per ESPN.



Gates believes the expansion of the field will lessen the risk impact of the risk-reward of scheduling more tough non-conference games. The possible reward of earning a resume-boosting win will remain the same, but the risk of a team's win-loss total taking too much of a hit will be lessened, as the bar to clear to earn a spot in the tournament field will be lower.

"When you look at scheduling, you have to mesh it with where the selection committee is," Gates said Wednesday night at a 'ZOU to YOU' fan event in St. Louis. "So with the addition of spots in the NCAA Tournament, I think we got to do, and I have to increase our strength of schedule, because opportunity to get in there as a, not only a 20-win team, but something near below is definitely going to be there."

The expansion to the tournament field is expected to be implemented in this coming season. Missouri did take one step in strengthening its non-conference schedule already this offseason, reportedly agreeing to play Marquette at the United Center in Chicago. The Tigers' deals with Kansas and Illinois also include matchups for the upcoming season. Gates is still interested in finding more opportunities, including at neutral sites.

"When you look at fan participation and neutral site games, that is an advantage in the NET. That's an advantage in all kind of matrix," Gates said. "...We've done a good job of that having an Illinois and a Kansas and the SEC-ACC challenge. But now, what other games are there? ... whether it's going to Chicago, going to Kansas City, or even trying to figure out more games in St Louis, which is important to us."

What's the future of Missouri-Kansas basketball series?

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Missouri's game against Kansas in Kansas City for the 2026-27 season is the final game left on an agreement that started in the 2021-22 season.



Gates and Kansas head coach Bill Self differ on their level of desire to extend the series past the game set for December.

“It's an unbelievable rivalry, a great contest that I hope can last and we can renew that contract for the next 50 years,” Gates said in a press conference ahead of the game against Kansas in the 2025-26 season. “Because it means something to both fanbases.”

Meanwhile, Self sees other opportunities that could be valuable to Kansas, especially for revenue that could be put back into building its roster.



“Do I like the game? Yes. But I also like going to the Players Era tournament and getting money for the guys’ NIL. I also like those types of things, too,” Self said ahead of the last game. “So, I think everything has changed on how you approach scheduling, so we’ll approach it in a way that’s best for us moving forward, and my administration will have more to say on that than I actually will.”

So far in conversations between the two athletic departments, there has been "openness" from Kansas, according to Missouri director of athletics Laird Veatch. He expects those conversations will pick up following the 2026-27 season.

"Those conversations have to continue, and that has to go with both ways," Veatch said Wednesday. "But we'll get through this this season, and then we'll be talking about future seasons. ... At the same time, they and all of us are dealing with a lot of change. So you don't want to necessarily overly commit too soon."