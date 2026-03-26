Mizzou's Hannah Horton Named SEC Specialist of the Year: The Buzz

Missouri junior gymnast Hannah Horton extended a program streak to three years with a Tiger being named the Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Year, the conference announed Wednesday.

In addition to Horton, nine other Tigers were named to the All-SEC team. The mark of 10 total athletes sets the conference record for the most All-SEC members in a single year.

In addition to Horton, Ayla Acevedo, Kimarra Echols, Makayla Green, Kennedy Griffin, Olivia Kelly, Addison Lawrence, Kaia Tanskanen, Maiya Terry and Elise Tisler made the All-SEC team.

Aditionaly, Echols was named to the All-SEC Freshman team.

Horton is coming off a showing in the SEC Championship where she earned the vault runner-up title with a score of 9.950.



Horton also was an elite floor performer for Missouri all season, earning a score of 9.925 or better on eight of her first 10 floor performances of the season. Against Auburn, Horton earned scores of 9.900 on both vault and floor.

Horton was one of three gymnasts to earn the Specialist award for this season, being joined by Skye Blakely of Florida and Kaliya Lincoln of LSU.

Horton and the rest of the Tigers will compete in the NCAA Championship, beginning in Round 2 of the Lexington Regional at noon Friday.

The Buzz: March 26

The Chicago Cubs announced they'll be hosting their first Mizzou Day on July 20. A Missouri-Cubs crossover hat can be purchased with a promotional ticket offer.

Our first Mizzou Day is coming to Wrigley Field on Monday, July 20 when the @Cubs face off against the Detroit Tigers! ⚾🐻



Use the link below for the special ticket offer, which includes a Mizzou co-branded Cubs hat! Purchase your ticket today! 🧢



🎟️: https://t.co/O1ypRfnUyb… pic.twitter.com/tgPB3Zx4bU — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) March 25, 2026

Missouri basketball center Shawn Phillips Jr. said goodbye to the program in an Instagram post. He's exhausted his eligibility.

Missouri Swim and Dive competed in Day 1 of the NCAA Men's Championships in the 200-yard medley relay. The Tigers will be busy Thursday.

The Tigers wrap up the first day of the NCAA Championships with a time of 1:24.33 in the 200-yard medley relay.



Mizzou will have three events going including two divers in the 1-meter diving prelims tomorrow.#MIZ 🐯🌊 pic.twitter.com/WokUuF8Jcr — Mizzou Swimming & Diving (@MizzouSwimDive) March 25, 2026

Wednesday's Mizzou Results

Baseball - Lost 10-4 to Lindenwood - RECAP

Thursday's Mizzou Schedule

Swim and Dive: Day 2 of the Men's NCAA Championships at the McAuley Aquat Center in Atlanta on ESPN+ - Prelims at 9 a.m., Finals at 5 p.m.

Track and Field: Raleigh Relays at 3:05 p.m. at Paul H. Derr Track Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina - Live Stats

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 opener...

161 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"I remember just seeing, just such a gifted athlete, man. I mean, once that stride gets going, there was no catching him.” Jerricho Cotchery on Brad Smith

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