SEC Softball Title Gameday, The Buzz; May 11, 2024
Missouri softball has the chance Saturday to win its first ever SEC tournament championship. The Tigers have made the title game twice but fell short in both 2013 and 2022.
No. 5 seed placed Missouri will face off against No. 2 seed Florida at 4 p.m. central in Auburn.
In Missouri's series against Florida from April 12-14 in Columbia, the Tigers won two out of three games. Missouri outscored Florida 12-8 during the series.
The Tigers, coached by Larissa Anderson, earned their spot in the SEC title game with a thrilling win over No. 8 seed LSU. Senior Maddie Gallagher scored both of Missouri's runs in the 2-1 win, including a walk-off sac fly.
Today's Schedule
• SEC Outdoor T/F Championships - Live Results, Event Schedule
• Baseball: Game 2 vs. Auburn, 3 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Softball: SEC Title vs. Florida, 4 p.m. - Watch
Results
• Baseball: Missouri - 12, Auburn - 11
• Softball: SEC Tournament quarterfinals... No. 5 Missouri - 3, No. 4 Auburn - 1
• Softball: SEC Tournament semifinals... No. 5 Missouri - 2, No. 8 LSU - 1
Did You Notice?
• At the Come Home Tour's stop in St. Charles Thursday night, Dennis Gates said to expect a 'bat signal' sometime next week, indicating a potential commitment from a high school prospect or transfer portal player.
• Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. hit the practice field for the Detroit Lions for rookie minicamp. He and fellow SEC product Terrion Arnold, the Lions' first round pick, already seem to have grown a great connection.
• Former Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson, the No. 27 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, has begun practicing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Countdown to Missouri football's season opener:
111 days.
