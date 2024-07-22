2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Quarterback
Unlike 2023, there's no question entering fall camp on who the Missouri Tigers' starting quarterback will be. Brady Cook proved that he was the man for the job and led his team to an 11-2 record that was capped off with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
The backup role went to Sam Horn, who only appeared in three games and threw for 54 yards in the 2023 season. Due to undergoing Tommy John surgery in February, Horn will be sidelined for the 2024 season, however. Missouri brought in some freshman and transfer portal talent in the offseason to add some depth to the rom.
2024 Missouri Quarterbacks
Projected depth chart:
1. Brett Norfleet
2. Drew Pyne
3, Harold Blood Jr.
4. Aidan Glover
Injured: Sam Horn
Brady Cook
Senior, 6'2", 205 lbs
The St. Louis product will be heading into his final season with the Tigers, set as the starter for the third year in a row. Cook will also be looking to position himself nicely for the NFL draft in the spring, as he will be out of eligibility following the 2024 season.
After being booed by fans ahead of the week 3 game against Kansas State, Cook gave Missouri fans plenty of reasons to believe in him with his performance for the remainder of the season. Cook had career-highs in yards, rushing touchdowns and completions throughout the season. He broke the SEC record for consecutive pass completions without an interception with 365 and achieved the third best pass efficiency rating in program history.
Drew Pyne
Sophomore, 6'0", 190 lbs
After stints at Notre Dame and Arizona State, Drew Pyne will head to his third school to back up Cook. Shortly after the news broke that Horn would be out of commission for the 2024 season, Missouri nabbed Pyne from the portal.
Despite his first year being way back in the COVID-19 affected 2020 season, Pyne only has one full season of starting under his belt. He started for Notre Dame in 2022, where he lead the Fighting Irish to an 8-3 record.
For the 2023 season, he was beat out for the starting position at Arizona State by Jaden Rashada. Pyne participated in the just two games for ASU, tossing 273 yards and two touchdowns in 49 attempts.
Harold Blood Jr
Senior, 6'2", 180 lbs
Another transfer portal pick up for the Tigers, Harold Blood spent the first three years of his career at Southern University. He will play his final year alongside his brother, sophomore wide receiver Daniel Blood.
Blood played two seasons at SU, with the starting role in 2023. He had some playing time in the 2022 season, but was limited to just five games and 26 attempts. He led the Jaguars to a 5-5 record in his final year on the team, recording 1,901 yards and 13 touchdowns. It seems that he had trouble with accuracy, he held a 57.9% pass completion rating and was intercepted 11 times in 10 games.
Aidan Glover
Freshman, 6'3", 191 lbs
The Tigers have a possible future star in composite three-star prospect Aidan Glover. He ranked 15th nationally at the QB position in the 2024 class and was a top-20 recruit out of his home state of Tennessee.
In high school, Glover threw for 1,802 yards with 21 touchdowns and combined that with 369 yards rushed for seven more touchdowns. Glover will likely redshirt during his freshman year as he spends time developing but could be the future of the quarterback position for Missouri.
Sam Horn
Sophomore, 6'4", 219 lbs
Horn will ride the bench this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. He was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Where the Media Predicts Missouri Football to Finish in SEC
Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook Previews Upcoming Season