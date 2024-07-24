2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Wide Receivers
Junior Luther Burden III put the country on notice last year, emerging as one of the nations best at the receiver position. The scariest part about that? He was only a sophomore. He's back for year three, but so is every other receiver that recorded a reception last season.
That means everyone. Theo Wease, Mookie Cooper, Mekhi Miller, Marquis Johnson and Daniel Blood are all returning to the Tigers receiving core. Wease earned himself the WR2 spot and Cooper and Miller's veteran got them consistent backup snaps. Marquis "Speedy" Johnson, seemingly out of nowhere, became a fan favorite, with multiple big games and video-game like highlights.
The names who are already there will make it hard for anyone else to see the field much, but that didn't stop Johnson last season. Sophomore Joshua Manning showed some notable improvements at this year's spring game, scoring an athletic leaping touchdown. Freshman Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison II are also talented enough to see the field, but their lack of experience might shove them to the bottom of the depth chart.
Missouri has arguably nine guys who deserve to see the field at the receiver spot. It's nice to have the abundance of talent at one position, but it also makes it harder to tell guys they won't get to play. Regardless, the Tigers boast one of the best receiver rooms in the nation. Here's a look into one of the country's best passing attacks.
2024 Missouri Wide Receivers
Projected depth chart:
- Luther Burden III
- Theo Wease Jr.
- Mookie Cooper
- Marquis Johnson
- Mekhi Miller
- Joshua Manning
- Daniel Blood
- James Madison II
- Courtney Crutchfield
Luther Burden III
Junior, 5'11, 208
Burden enters his junior year as one of, if not the best, receiver in the country. He put himself on the radar last year, racking up 1,212 yards and 9 touchdowns on 86 receptions. He had six 100-yard receiving games, with the most coming against Memphis, totaling 177 yards on 10 catches. The game prior, he posted 114 yards and 2 touchdowns en-route to a season-chaning upset victory over Kansas State.
The East Saint Louis product was ranked No. 3 in composite rankings in the class of 2022, spurning Oklahoma, Georgia and others to stay close to home. It was a shocking decision at the time, but it debatably marks the turning point for where the Tigers stand today, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Since Burden's commitment, they have managed to keep 5-star EDGE Williams Nwaneri in-state, as well as 4-star WR Joshua Manning, while also bringing back Oklahoma transfer Cayden Green.
Burden is a shifty receiver who can honestly do it all. He excels after the catch and has a variety of moves he can put on receivers. Burden presents as a technical route runner with an advanced route tree in intermediate and long areas. Though he isn't the biggest, Burden can certainly break plenty of tackles and also get up at the catch point. It's hard to pinpoint specific weaknesses in Burden's game, which puts him at the forefront of the countries best receivers.
Theo Wease Jr.
Senior, 6'2, 192
The Oklahoma transfer arose as the second-leading receiver for the Tigers last season. Wease, a former 5-star prospect out of high school, struggled to break through after strong outings in his first two seasons with the Sooners. During his sophomore season, he recorded 530 yards and 4 touchdowns. His production fell of the season after, with 378 yards and another 4 touchdowns, then leading to his transfer to Missouri.
Wease posted 682 yards and 6 touchdowns on 49 catches, averaging 13.9 yards-per-catch last year for the Tigers. His large catch radius and strength at the catch point, along with his ability to bust open big plays, make him another versatile option for the Tigers. He won't be able to move up to the WR1 spot, but he will still play a huge role for the Tigers this coming season.
Mookie Cooper
Senior, 5'9, 185
Cooper, a Saint Louis native, is another big play waiting to happen for the Tigers. The short, speedy receiver posted 447 yards last season, the best of his career to this date. He only has one career touchdown which came in his 2021 season. The best game of Cooper's season last year against LSU, posting 80 yards on 7 catches.
Thought he's not as skilled as Burden with the ball in his hands, his straightline speed is impressive and he can make defenders miss. His hands are strong and he's a solid route-runner as well. It can be hard for Cooper to shine with all the talent surrounding him, but the consistency he provides will prove useful.
Marquis Johnson
Sophomore, 5'11, 180
Johnson's production came out of nowhere last year. Johnson's speed is unmatched and is another huge play waiting to happen. He recorded possibly the most memorable play of last season, catching a jump ball from punter Luke Bauer on a fake punt against Kentucky and running it in for a touchdown. That score motivated the Tigers and propelled them to a win in Lexington. It was one of the most memorable moments of last season.
The true freshman posted 383 yards and 3 touchdowns last season on only 13 catches, averaging 29 yards per reception. He is a true YAC receiver and can be used in a variety of ways on the Tigers offense. He doesn't need the ball multiple times a game and only needs one look to turn it into more.
Mekhi Miller
Junior, 6'1, 194
Miller is another talented receiver, who unfortunately sits in the middle of the Tigers receiver room. The Topeka, Kan native has posted to solid years of production for the Tigers as a depth option, recording 148 yards and 1 touchdown last season and 128 yards the season prior.
He brings a different skillset to the table than the previously mentioned receivers. He is more of a possession threat, not posessing elite speed or elusiveness to get around defenders. He can get a jump ball and break a tackle or two. Miller will not be more than a backup unless there are injuries, but he will be a useful backup at that.
Joshua Manning
Sophomore, 6'2, 199
The Lee Summit product has yet to see live game action, but he was one of the stars of the most recent spring game. He rose up to grab an impressive touchdown, putting his name into the minds of the Tiger faithful. Manning was the No. 267 player in the class of 2023 and the highest ranked for the Tigers. He was also the ninth best player in the state of Missouri. It will be challenging to get on the field, but Manning has the skillset to do so.
Daniel Blood
Sophomore, 5'10, 182
Blood racked up only 2 receptions for 20 yards last season, both in a loss against the LSU Tigers. He also has impressive after-the-catch capabilities, with one of those receptions against LSU going for 16 yards. Blood was a 3-star prospect from Destrehan, Lou, making his rise into receiving playing time impressive. Blood is another small, speedy receiving option who might see some field-time, but the odds are stacked against him.
James Madison II
Freshman, 6'3, 192
If Marquis Johnson and Daniel Blood can force themselves onto the field, nothing is stopping Madison and his freshman counterpart. He is a lanky, athletic receiver who is great at the catch point. With some growing and strengthening, he could prove a versatile receiving option. The 3-star recruit from Kansas City might be too unique of a prospect to keep off the field. A potential redshirt
Courtney Crutchfield
Freshman, 6'2, 180
Crutchfield is the counterpart to Madison. This could be a a/b situation, with it being hard to predict who will move up and down the depth chart, as well as redshirting. A redshirt is very possible for Crutchfield, as well as Madison, to save a year. He was a surprise commitment, after decommitting from Arkansas early last November. The 4-star recruit is a great route runner and great at getting to the ball, even when the odds are stacked against him.
Projected depth chart
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Luther Burden III Lands Spot on Preseason Media Days All-SEC First Team
Where the Media Predicts Missouri Football to Finish in SEC
Meet The Freshman: Cornerback Cameron Keys