Drew's Quality Start Brings Mizzou Baseball to Doubleheader Sweep
Unlike the first game of the double header, in which the Missouri Tigers run-ruled the Binghamton Bearcats 16-6, the second game was fought on the mound.
Behind a Kadden Drew quality start, the Tigers swept the doubleheader. They took game one with ease, but had to fight a little harder in the second game. But in the end, Mizzou came away with a 4-2 victory to take the series lead 2-1.
Overall, Drew tossed five innings and allowed five hits. Until his final inning, he had not allowed a run and struck out three batters. Drew may have allowed the occasional baserunner, but did his job to keep the Tigers in the game.
Drew exited in the sixth inning after giving up two runs on a series of unfortunate plays. He led the inning off with a walk, then double that was just out of reach of the diving Pierre Seals in right field. The Bearcats brought both of those runners in on a single and a wild pitch. This tied the game in the sixth inning.
The Tigers added runs in the second and fourth innings through some small ball. In the seventh inning, the Tigers took the lead once more. It came off of back-to-back-to-back singles from shortstop Jackson Lovich, second baseman Peyton Basler and Seals.
Right-hand reliever Brock Lucas entered the game after Drew and continued the strong pitching performance for the Tigers. He struck out six across four innings and only allowed one hit. His outing secured the win for the Tigers and put them in position to take the series in the final game on Sunday.
Missouri moves to 8-7 on the season and Binghamton moves to 4-8. The Tigers will return to the field for their series finale against the Bearcats at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 9.