Alabama vs. Missouri Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 7
College football fans will get to see if No. 14 Missouri is the real deal in Week 7. The Tigers host No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. Missouri will enter the matchup as a 3.5-point home underdog at FanDuel.
The Crimson Tide secured back-to-back ranked wins against No. 10 Georgia and No. 20 Vanderbilt in Weeks 5 and 6. A third straight victory against an SEC opponent would be huge. Missouri remains unbeaten on the year, though, and has a host of key offensive weapons that could lead them to victory.
Here are my favorite props for the game.
Best Prop Bets for Alabama vs. Missouri
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Ahmad Hardy anytime touchdown scorer (-145)
- Jam Miller under 67.5 rushing yards (-114)
Ahmad Hardy anytime touchdown scorer
The nation’s leading rusher’s rushing total is set at 102.5, and that seems reasonable given the fact that he’s rushed for at least 100 yards in all five of the games he’s appeared in this season. That might be a little ambitious against a ranked team that beat Missouri 34-0 last season, though.
Hardy is among the nation’s leaders in touchdowns and has tallied nine rushing scores in 2025. He’s scored at least one touchdown in five games. He notched a pair of three-touchdown games in those outings. The Crimson Tide have a strong defense, but have been plenty vulnerable against the run.
Alabama is giving up 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game to opposing teams and Hardy has scored half of Missouri’s rushing touchdowns while accounting for 41.7 percent of the Tigers’ rushing attempts.
If you think the nation’s fourth-ranked scoring offense will score at least two touchdowns, betting on Hardy to reach the end zone for one of them is a no-brainer.
Jam Miller under 67.5 rushing yards
Alabama unleashed Miller against the Commodores and he racked up 136 rushing yards on 22 carries. That performance came against one of the SEC’s worst defenses, though. Missouri field’s one of the nation’s best on the front lines.
No team can top the Tigers’ impressive mark of 62.4 rushing yards allowed per contest so far in 2025. The numbers show how dominant they’ve been winning at the line of scrimmage, as they’re giving up just 3.9 yards per play.
A more competitive gamescript could easily push Alabama to throw the ball more in this matchup. The Crimson Tide’s passing attack has been much more lethal than its rushing attack this campaign.
