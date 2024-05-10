How to Watch: Missouri Baseball vs Auburn
The Missouri Tigers will need to take the series from the Auburn Tigers in order to give themselves a chance to make it in the SEC Tournament. Auburn is currently the only team that has a worse record than Missouri in conference play.
Only two games behind both Ole Miss and LSU, Missouri has a small chance to make the tournament if they are able to get those wins, especially with who their competitors for the final spot are facing in their series this weekend. Ole Miss is set to take on No. 2 Texas A&M and LSU will face previously ranked Alabama.
Missouri has only one pitcher set for the series so far, with sophomore Logan Lunceford taking the mound for the first game. Lunceford last pitched five innings in their game one loss to South Carolina in the previous weekend. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks.
How to Watch: Missouri vs Auburn
What: Missouri Tigers (21-28, 7-17 SEC) vs Auburn Tigers (23-24, 4-20 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. CT
- Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. CT
- Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Auburn has taken the last four games against the Tigers, with one being the elimination from the SEC tournament. Missouri last played Auburn in Columbia in 2021 and holds a 5-4 record at home against the fellow Tigers.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers dropped a decisive game three against the then No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. Missouri earned a game two win, but followed that up with a 9-4 loss that saw eight unanswered runs.
Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against Georgia Tech. Auburn put up a three-run ninth to seal their 7-2 win on Tuesday
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, May 10 at 6 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Tanner Bauman
- Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. – TBD vs. RHP Chase Allsup
- Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD