Missouri Baseball vs LSU - April 20, 2024: Live Updates
The Tigers dropped game one of the series to LSU with a run-rule 12-1. They will try to get their bats going in game two of the series.
On the mound to start for Saturday's game is junior Javyn Pimental. He last pitched 3 1/3 innings at Georgia in their game three loss. He did not have his strongest outing in that game, giving up seven runs on five hits.
LSU will send out junior Luke Holman, who holds a 2.15 ERA through nine starts. He worked 5 2/3 innings of two hit, two run baseball against highly ranked Tennessee.
How it Happened:
- 7:02 p.m.- LSU brings the game within one run with a two-run homer from Tommy White. 8-7 Missouri
- 6:59 p.m.- Missouri goes to the bullpen for Ryan Magdic with two outs to go in the game.
- 6:55 p.m.- LSU brings another run in with back-to-back doubles in the top of the ninth. 8-5 Missouri
- 6:39 p.m.- Brock Daniels sent a solo home run of his own over the right field wall in the bottom of the eighth inning. 8-4 Missouri
- 6:29 p.m.- LSU's Hayden Travinksi sends his second home run of the weekend over the wall in right center, this one a two-run shot in the top of the eighth. 7-4 Missouri
- 6:20 p.m.- A pitching change for LSU has not gone their way. Missouri has loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh.
- 5:41 p.m.- Carter Rustad gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced. 7-2 Missouri
- 5:39 p.m.- Carter Rustad comes in to pitch the top of the sixth inning.
- 5:34 p.m.- Missouri tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Matt Garcia hit a ground-rule double that drove in Trevor Austin and then was followed by a single from Danny Corona that brought in two more runners. 7-1 Missouri
- 5:28 p.m.- Trevor Austin ripped his second double of the day to drive in Jackson Lovich, who walked. 4-1 Missouri
- 4:41 p.m.- Jackson Beaman laced a ball just around third to get two bases. Brock Daniels followed it with two bases of his own, but he got a single and an advance on the throw headed for home, trying to get Beaman at the plate. 3-1 Missouri
- 4:25 p.m.- A walk and a hit-by-pitch put two on in the top of the second. Michael Braswell III brought LSU's first run across with a single to left. 2-1 Missouri
- 4:14 p.m.- Jedier Hernandez hit a ball back to the pitcher that bounced off of him and then off of the shortstops glove. Trevor Austin scored from second on the error. 2-0 Missouri
- 4:12 p.m.- Missouri brings the first runs across after Brock Daniels was hit-by-pitch and then advanced to second on a ground out. Trevor Austin hit a ground-rule double to right center to bring Daniels home. 1-0 Missouri
- First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.
Missouri Lineup
LSU Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, LF
1. Paxton Kling, CF
2. Jeric Curtis, CF
2. Steven Milam, 2B
3. Jackson Lovich, DH
3. Tommy White, 3B
4. Trevor Austin, 3B
4. Jared Jones, 1B
5. Jedier Hernandez, C
5. Ashton Larson, RF
6. Matt Garcia, 2B
6. Hayden Travinski, DH
7. Danny Corona, 1B
7. Michael Braswell III, SS
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Mac Bingham, LF
9. Jackson Beaman, RF
9. Alex Milazzo, C
Javyn Pimental, SP
Luke Holman, SP
How to Watch: Missouri vs LSU
What: Missouri Tigers (17-21, 5-10 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (23-15, 3-12 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. CT
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. CT
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Missouri has dropped 18 games to LSU and has taken just three. LSU's won seven matchups in Taylor Stadium.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Missouri State Bears. Despite late attempts from the Bears for a comeback, the Tigers kept themselves ahead to win.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against New Orleans. LSU peppered some runs in throught the game to recover after being swept by Tennesee the weekend before.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Gage Jump
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Luke Holman
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD