Missouri Baseball vs LSU - April 21, 2024: Live Updates
Missouri dropped game one to LSU with a run-rule, but then followed it up with a win in game two of the series. The decision will come down to game three for the victor.
Senior pitcher Ian Lohse will make his first start of the year. Lohse made six starts in 2023, holding a 4.38 ERA through 12 1/3 innings.
For LSU, senior Nate Ackenhousen will make his second start of the year. His last start came against Tennessee, in which he went four innings and allowed two runs on two hits.
How it Happened:
- 4:38 p.m.- A walk came around to score after back-to-back groundouts advanced him to third, a single and a throwing error brought the runner home. 6-2 LSU
- 4:22 p.m.- LSU brings another run home in the the top of the eighth with a single and a double. 5-2 LSU
- 4:05 p.m.- Ashton Larson hits a solo home run over the wall in right field to advance LSU's lead. 4-2 LSU
- 3:59 p.m.- Brock Lucas becomes the fourth pitcher of the game for Missouri, entering in the top of the seventh.
- 3:48 p.m.- Bryce Mayer loads the bases in the top of the sixth and then walks in a run to break the tie. 3-2 LSU
- 3:36 p.m.- Bryce Mayer enters the game in relief forJacob Peaden in the top of the sixth.
- 3:26 p.m.- After striking out the first two batters of the inning, Jacob Peaden gave up a two-out triple and a walk that both came around to score on a double from LSU. 2-2
- 3:02 p.m.- Jacob Peaden takes the mound in the top of the fourth inning. Ian Lohse put up his best outing of the year with just one hit and two strikeouts.
- 2:53 p.m.- Jackson Lovich skirts a ball past the second baseman that he struggles to field, two runners score on the error. 2-0 Missouri
- 2:41 p.m.- Ian Lohse has struck out two through three innings and kept the game scoreless.
- First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
Missouri Lineup
LSU Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, LF
1. Paxton Kling, CF
2. Trevor Austin, 3B
2. Ashton Larson, RF
3. Jackson Lovich, DH
3. Tommy White, 3B
4. Jedier Hernandez, C
4. Jared Jones, 1B
5. Matt Garcia, 2B
5. Josh Pearson, LF
6. Jeric Curtis, CF
6. Hayden Travinski, DH
7. Danny Corona, 1B
7. Michael Braswell III, SS
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Steven Milam, 2B
9. Jackson Beaman, RF
9. Alex Milazzo, C
Ian Lohse. SP
Nate Ackenhausen, SP
How to Watch: Missouri vs LSU
What: Missouri Tigers (17-21, 5-10 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (23-15, 3-12 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. CT
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. CT
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Missouri has dropped 18 games to LSU and has taken just three. LSU's won seven matchups in Taylor Stadium.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Missouri State Bears. Despite late attempts from the Bears for a comeback, the Tigers kept themselves ahead to win.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against New Orleans. LSU peppered some runs in throught the game to recover after being swept by Tennesee the weekend before.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Gage Jump
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Luke Holman
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD