Missouri Baseball vs Lindenwood: Live Updates
The Missouri Tigers took a 5-4 win against the Lindenwood Lions at the beginning of March. Since then, both teams has entered conference play.
Missouri has been forced to grow up in that time. This game will show just how much.
Junior Javyn Pimental was supposed to start against Tennessee on Sunday, but was scratched just before the game due to illness. Now, he is ready to make his start.
How it Happened:
- 8:28 p.m.- Missouri wins 13-1.
- 8:12 p.m.- RJ Jimerson singled to bring across another run in the bottom of the sixth and an RBI double from Juju Stevens brough in two more. 13-1 Tigers
- 7:19 p.m.- Matt Garcia crushed a three run homer over the wall in left center in the fourth inning. 10-1 Tigers
- 7:13 p.m.- Another run crosses home for the Tigers in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Justin Colon single. 7-1 Tigers
- 7:10 p.m.- Missouri plates another three with a single from Jackson Lovich that brought in Jack Holubowski. A double from Danny Corona brought Lovich and Brock Daniels across. 6-1 Tigers
- 7:05 p.m.- Brock Daniels singled to center to bring in Drew Culbertson from second. 3-1 Tigers
- 7:03 p.m.- Jack Holubowski got his first career hit in the bottom of the fourth with a single.
- 7:00 p.m.- Jackson Beaman led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo shot that carried over the wall in left field. 2-1 Tigers
- 6:57 p.m.- Lindenwood tied the game in the top of the fourth with an RBI groundout. 1-1
- 6:19 p.m.- Despite a good inning from Javyn Pimental, Missouri goes to the bullpen for Kaden Jacobi in the second inning.
- 6:15 p.m.- Missouri gets the first run across the plate after back-to-back singles from Danny Corona and Mateo Serna. A ball that was hit by Justin Colon to the glove of the second baseman was misplayed, allowing Corona to score. 1-0 Tigers
- First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Missouri's Lineup
Lindenwood's Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, LF
1. Colin Shea, LF
2. Jackson Lovich, CF
2. Kam Edwards, CF
3. Danny Corona, 1B
3. Dawson Hokuf, 1B
4. Mateo Serna, C
4. Bryson Arnette, 3B
5. Justin Colon, 3B
5. Chase Honeycutt, C
6. Jackson Beaman, RF
6. James Jett, DH
7. Matt Garcia, 2B
7. Anthony Stellato, 2B
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Mitch Cummins, RF
9. Jack Holubowski, DH
9. Evan Funkhouser, SS
Javyn Pimental, SP
Easton Rakers, SP
How to watch:
What: Missouri Tigers (19-26) vs Lindenwood (14-29)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, MO
When:
- Tuesday, April 30 at 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: The Tigers have taken four of five games against the Lions since Lindenwood became D1.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers were swept by the Tennessee Volunteers in there weekend series.
Last time out, Lindenwood: The Lions took one game in their weekend series against Western Illinois University.
Pitching Matchups:
- LHP Javyn Pimental vs RHP Easton Rakers