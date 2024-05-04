Missouri Baseball Drops Series Opener Against No. 15 South Carolina
The Missouri Tigers dropped game one against the No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. They are now on a five-game losing streak in SEC play.
South Carolina took advantage of Missouri not scoring after the second inning to help them get the 10-2 win.
Despite the South Carolina taking the first lead of the game, Missouri took it back right after with back-to-back home runs from freshman designated hitter Mateo Serna and sophomore centerfielder Jackson Lovich in the bottom of the second.
After the two homers, Missouri's offense went quiet but South Carolina's did not.
The Gamecocks tied it once more in the top of the third with a solo shot of their own. They then followed that up with a a two-run fifth. Another run in the sixth and five more in the eighth put the deficit at eight with nine unanswered runs overall.
Missouri's starter, sophomore Logan Lunceford went five innings for the Tigers. Considering his opponents were a top-15 team in the country, he did pretty well. Lunceford only allowed four hits for four runs while striking out six.
Despite six runs coming across during graduate pitcher Jacob Peaden's tenure on the mound, He left the game with just one earned run through three innings. He gave up just five hits and two walks.
Missouri's record drops to 20-27 on the season and 6-16 in SEC play, while South Carolina improves to 31-14 and 12-10. The Tigers will take the field for game two at 3 p.m. CT.