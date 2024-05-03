Missouri Baseball vs No. 15 South Carolina: Live Updates
The Missouri Tigers will kick off another SEC weekend series, this one against the No. 14 South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks have shot up the rankings as of late, going from No. 24 to No. 15 in D1's poll. They recently took a series against No. 4 Kentucky. In many of their recent SEC series, the Tigers have taken just one game against their opponents. However, their last weekend featured a sweep handed to them by No. 3 Tennessee.
Missouri will need to put up their best work and get at least one win in this series. Their main goal for the end of the season should be to stay out of the last two places in their conference in order to earn a trip to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC tournament.
The starter for Missouri in game one will be sophomore Logan Lunceford. Lunceford's last outing came in the Tigers series against Tennessee, in which he went five innings and gave up six hits for two runs.
How it Happened:
- 9:04 p.m.- Gamecocks win with a score of 10-2.
- 8:33 p.m.- Cole Messina sent a three-run shot over the wall in right center. 10-2 Gamecocks
- 8:30 p.m.- Another run comes across on a single for South Carolina in the top of the eighth. 7-2 Gamecocks
- 8:29 p.m.- A double and a single brought in another run for South Carolina in the top of the eighth. 6-2 Gamecocks
- 7:45 p.m.- South Carolina extended their lead over the Tigers with a single through the left side. 5-2 Gamecocks
- 7:26 p.m.- Cole Messina hits a double to score two in the top of the fifth. 4-2 Gamecocks
- 6:54 p.m.- Ethan Petry sent a solo shot over the wall in left center to tie the game once more. 2-2
- 6:41 p.m.- Jackson Lovich sent another home run over the wall in left right after Mateo Serna's. 2-1 Tigers
- 6:39 p.m.- Mateo Serna makes it a tie game in the bottom of the second with an opposite field home run. 1-1
- 6:32 p.m.- Talmadge LeCroy singled to drive Dalton Reeves home from second in the second inning. 1-0 Gamecocks
- First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT
Missouri's Lineup
South Carolina's Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, LF
1. Austin Brinling. CF
2. Trevor Austin, RF
2. Ethan Petry, 1B
3. Danny Corona, 1B
3. Parker Noland, 2B
4. Jedier Hernandez, C
4. Cole Messina, C
5. Matt Garcia, 2B
5. Blake Jackson, RF
6. Mateo Serna, DH
6. Kennedy Jones, LF
7. Jackson Lovich, CF
7. Dalton Reeves, DH
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Talmadge LeCroy, SS
9. Justin Colon, 3B
9. Gavin Casas, 3B
Logan Lunceford, SP
Roman Kimball, SP
How to Watch: Missouri vs No. 15 Tennessee
What: Missouri Tigers (20-26, 6-15 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (30-14, 11-10 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. CT
- Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m. CT
- Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: South Carolina holds a 20-13 edge in the series against the Tigers. Missouri has taken their last four series against the Gamecocks at home, however.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Lindenwood Lions. Missouri earned a run-rule in the seventh inning 13-1.
Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks earned their mid-week win against East Tennessee State. South Carolina put up a eight-run fourth for their 15-2 win in seven innings.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. RHP Roman Kimball
- Saturday, May 4 at 3 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Eli Jones
- Sunday, May 5 at 1 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD